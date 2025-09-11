Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk Announces Renovation of Event Spaces

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk is set to unveil its $5.7 million renovation of its meeting and event spaces, blending modern design with textures that reflect the culture of the city.

“We’re thrilled to embark on a new era of our property by delivering an elevated experience reflecting both the vibrancy of our downtown setting and the dynamic expectations of today’s event planners and attendees,” said Chryssaldo Thomas, general manager of Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk.

Set to be completed in late summer, the transformed meeting and event spaces at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk will offer a blend of modern design and warm textures. From custom Axminster carpets and dark wood finishes to bronze accents and textured wallcoverings, the renovation introduces updated design elements throughout the hotel’s ballrooms and meeting spaces. The design draws inspiration from the river that flows through the city

“Inspired by the spirit of San Antonio and the rhythm of the river that flows through it, our newly renovated event spaces are designed to offer a refined, modern backdrop to ensure seamless and inspiring experiences on the River Walk,” Thomas added.

Advertisement

Some design highlights include Quartz-topped surfaces and layered lighting. The renovation also brings functional upgrades, including a modern sound system, programmable lighting, digital signage for event information, and integrated audiovisual technology. New furniture, fixtures, and equipment, including wood communal tables, nesting buffet tables with built-in power, and upholstered chairs in a mix of vibrant and neutral tones, are part of the renovation as well. Pre-function areas have also been redesigned, while upgraded restrooms include decorative tile, full-length mirrors, and refreshed vanities.

The entire design plan utilized a color palette reflective of the local landscape. Artwork, architectural details, and materials encourage guests to engage with their surroundings while highlighting a sense of place specific to San Antonio.

Additional Updates

In addition to the renovated event spaces, Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk offers updated guestrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of downtown San Antonio. New amenities include updated mini-refrigerators, 75-inch flat-screen televisions, and more. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining options within the hotel, which is situated steps away from the Riverwalk attractions, shops, and local entertainment venues.