ORLANDO, Florida—Hyatt Regency Orlando announced a series of enhancements specifically designed to add even more possibilities for planners. The project includes the addition of an outdoor event lawn, a large outdoor LED screen, two reimagined pool decks, and completely refreshed guestrooms and suites. The $72 million renovation project is the largest since the hotel was branded as a Hyatt Regency in 2013. Located in Orlando’s International Drive district, Hyatt Regency Orlando offers 1,641 guestrooms and 315,000 square feet of meeting space.

“These enhancements are a direct response to address the needs of today’s planners,” said Hyatt Regency Orlando managing director Paul Joseph. “They reflect our continued commitment to providing meeting planners with flexibility, innovative spaces and exceptional experiences.”

Expanding the Possibilities for Outdoor Events

Among the most notable additions are the new Garden Terrace, a fourth-floor outdoor event lawn designed to accommodate up to 1,400 guests. The space offers a scenic setting for everything from large-scale receptions and corporate celebrations to networking events and elegant dinners beneath the stars. The space connects directly to the Terrace Pool, creating opportunities for seamless transitions between receptions, dining functions, and other group activities.

Further expanding the outdoor offerings is a complete transformation of the Terrace Pool. The reimagined space includes a 75-foot-wide by 15-foot-tall LED screen, as well as multiple seating tiers, an adjacent lawn area, and a long-format pool designed to accommodate both leisure use and group activations.

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The upgraded pool environment offers new opportunities for meeting planners to host everything from branded events and corporate watch parties to networking receptions and interactive group experiences. Its connection to the Garden Terrace allows the two spaces to function together for larger, multi-component events.

Additionally, the hotel’s signature Grotto Pool area will receive a full upgrade as well, scheduled to be completed this December.

Refreshed Accommodations

Complementing the new outdoor venues is a comprehensive refresh of the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, scheduled for completion in December. The updates will introduce a refreshed aesthetic and enhanced accommodations.

The new design includes warm wood tones and modern coastal materials. The rooms offer multi-functional design elements, including lounge sofas, a variety of different surface space, storage, and numerous outlets located throughout the room. The property’s 144 suites range from 780 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet, providing additional flexibility.