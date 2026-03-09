Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas Completes Renovation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas announced the completion of a more than $100 million resort transformation. The final stage of the multi-year renovation is marked by the debut of The Big Spring 2.2-acre lagoon, the waterfront Rancher Hall event venue, and Toptracer Range golf bays.

“After three years of enhancing our resort experience, we are proud to announce the completion of this extensive renovation project,” said Steve Smith, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas. “From the addition of Texas’ newest beach to standalone villas, every enhancement was designed to preserve the warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines our resort and inspires guests to return year after year. These updates represent our dedication of evolving with our customers and enhancing their experience on the property.”

The multi-year renovation updated every aspect of the guest experience while honoring the history of its location on the Rogers-Wiseman Ranch, a cattle ranch that operated for more than a century.

The Big Spring

The human-made lagoon is the first lagoon powered by Crystal Lagoons technology inside a central U.S. resort destination. The new recreational 2.2-acre lagoon, known as The Big Spring, will offer white sand beaches, cabanas, and a of fun water sports and activities.

“The opening of the lagoon marks an exciting new chapter for Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Villas and sets a new benchmark for resort experiences,” said Nicolás Galotti, regional director at Crystal Lagoons. “By incorporating a Crystal Lagoons amenity as part of its broader redevelopment, the resort is bringing beach life to Central Texas and creating a truly differentiated destination.”

The Big Spring has sustainable technology that enables the development of crystalline lagoons. The water feature consumes only two percent of the energy needed by a conventional swimming pool filtration system, and it can use any water source, including seawater and even brackish water.

The addition of The Big Spring expands the resort’s existing five-acre water park, which includes a 900-foot lazy river designed to reflect a traditional Texas river float experience, multiple pools, including an adults-only Texas-shaped pool, a two-story water slide, and a FlowRider wave simulation machine.

The newly completed Aunt Di’s Comfort Station, the latest addition to the resort’s restaurant lineup, is adjacent to The Big Spring. Aunt Di’s is inspired by and named in honor of a family member of the hotel’s developer and ownership group, Woodbine Development Corporation.

“Aunt Di has a unique gift of hospitality that makes everyone feel like they’re part of the family,” said King Scovell, managing partner and chief development officer for Woodbine. “Her warmth creates a sense of belonging that we want to extend to every resort visitor.”

Rancher Hall Waterfront Event Venue

The new Rancher Hall event venue overlooks The Big Spring. The indoor/outdoor space offers 5,600 square feet of flexible event space. The indoor space includes high vaulted ceilings and exposed wood beams. It also offers oversized windows and glass doors, filling the room with natural lighting and providing views of the new lagoon. The venue opens to a patio and ceremony lawn overlooking the lagoon.

Updates to Windflower Spa

Completed in 2025, Windflower—The Hill Country Spa underwent a renovation that added a 1,105 square-foot event space, the Talpa room. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the spa’s outdoor pool, the new venue provides a dedicated area for groups to meet, connect, and take part in wellness-infused experiences and gatherings.

Additionally, the spa pool was refinished and outfitted with new poolside lounge chairs, and the outdoor relaxation area was enhanced with new landscaping and upgraded seating. The spa interior was updated with new fixtures, décor, artwork, and enhanced pedicure and manicure stations in the salon.

Toptracer Range at Hill Country Golf Club

35 new Toptracer Range golf bays will become available at the resort’s Hill Country Golf Club, with 20 covered bays and 15 uncovered bays. Each of the bays has a camera that tracks each ball using advanced analytics to determine speed, apex, curve, carry, and more to provide real-time data on every shot. The individual data points are displayed on a giant LED screen in the bay. Guests can order food and beverages to enjoy during play, or pre-book one of the “Par-tee” Packages, which includes two hours of play time for small groups and food packages served right to their bay.