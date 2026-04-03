Hyatt Regency Denver Completes Renovation

DENVER, Colorado—Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center announced the completion of its comprehensive $70 million renovation. The project introduced a reimagination of the hotel’s 1,100 guestrooms and suites, alongside new and enhanced gathering spaces.

The updated guestrooms include new hard and soft goods, incorporating natural wood and stone, porcelain and vegan leather—materials that reflect Denver’s natural surroundings. Refreshed furnishings and soft green accents draw inspiration from the Colorado landscape, while integrated elements include functional under-TV storage, USB-C charging ports, enhanced lighting, and spacious work areas. Select rooms also offer lounge seating oriented toward city and mountain views. Redesigned bathrooms include illuminated mirrors, upgraded vanities, glass-enclosed showers or new bathtubs, and large-format amenities.

Adding to its over 60,000 square feet of flexible event space, the renovation also introduced Summit Five, a new 891-square-foot meeting space located on the fifth floor. Designed with a local-first mindset, the space offers a setting fit for small meetings and gatherings and serves as a natural extension of the Denver City Terrace, an outdoor venue with city views.

This full-scale reconstruction of the guestrooms, corridors, and elevator landings was made possible through the collaboration of local partners, including DLR Group, Artaic Group, Benjamin West, and Milender White, and completed on schedule in just 14 months while the hotel remained fully operational.

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Statements From Leadership

“This transformation represents a meaningful investment in both our physical spaces and the people who bring them to life each day,” said Greg Leonard, general manager of Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. “We’re elevating the guest experience while also supporting our team with an environment designed for long-term success.”

“The transformation of the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center represents an important investment in one of our city’s most important downtown properties,” said Bill Mosher, chief executive officer of the Denver Convention Center Hotel Authority. “Engaging a creative and committed team of local partners and vendors throughout the process ensured that the transformation’s impact extends beyond the hotel’s guests and into the broader Denver community.”

Sustainability

Throughout the renovation, Hyatt Regency Denver remained committed to responsible design and sustainability. Through the hotel’s furniture-moving and installation partners, approximately 90 percent of furniture, mattresses, lighting, and artwork from previous guestrooms was resold and diverted from landfills. Additionally, newly installed bathroom shower pans were created using recycled materials, each composed of approximately 450 recycled plastic bottles, resulting in the reuse of nearly half a million bottles in total.

“With spacious ballrooms, an intimate rooftop venue, and an art-filled restaurant, the hotel offers versatile settings, allowing us to welcome everything from large-scale conventions to intimate gatherings,” said Leonard. “We’re also the perfect starting point for both travelers and locals, whether they’re attending corporate meetings, industry events, concerts, sporting events, community gatherings or just exploring downtown Denver.”