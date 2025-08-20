Hyatt Regency Denver Announces Full Guestroom Renovation

DENVER, Colorado—In celebration of its twentieth anniversary, Hyatt Regency Denver announced that the property is undergoing a complete transformation of its 1,100 guestrooms and suites. The renovation represents a $70 million investment and is set for completion in March 2026. This follows the 2018 and 2019 revitalization of the hotel’s public spaces and dining venues, which introduced new culinary concepts, flexible seating areas, and more than 150 works of art by over 50 Colorado-based creators curated in partnership with Nine Dot Arts.

The reimagined rooms include all new hard and soft goods, utilizing materials like natural wood and stone, porcelain, and vegan leather. Hardwood flooring with in-laid carpeting, furnishings with layered designs with interlocking functionality, and soft green accents highlight the surrounding landscape. Bathrooms include illuminated mirrors, upgraded vanities, glass-enclosed showers or new bathtubs, and large-format amenities. The overall aesthetic is inspired by the textures and materials of the Rockies.

The hotel’s design and construction partners, including DLR Group, Artaic Group, Benjamin West, and Milender White, were selected for their local roots and shared commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and community.

“This renovation is more than a refresh; it’s a thoughtful reinvention of our guest experience,” said Greg Leonard, general manager of Hyatt Regency Denver. “Our team, along with our exceptional local partners, has created spaces that reflect what travelers today value most: calm, comfort, a sense of place, and a genuine connection to the local community.”

“This renovation is an investment in our future – our people, our city, and our continued success,” added Leonard. “By keeping the hotel in top shape, we’re not only enhancing the guest experience but also creating stability and opportunity for our colleagues and their families. It’s about building a foundation for the next 20 years and beyond.”

More than half of the transformation is complete, with refreshed rooms already available for guests.