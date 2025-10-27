Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa Completes Renovation

BONITA SPRINGS, Florida—Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation to its meeting and event spaces. This renovation follows recent resort enhancements, including updated rooms, lobby, water park, and restaurants.

“We are thrilled to announce the completion of an extensive meeting space renovation and welcoming our group guests for an unforgettable experience here in Southwest Florida,” said Rhett Wilson, director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa. “When guests visit, they can expect a fully updated experience complete with modern spaces, elegant dining experiences, and enhanced amenities.”

The newly completed meeting and event spaces include natural, coastal-inspired tones with ocean blues, greens, and sandy beige accents. Updates include new carpeting, wall coverings, and artwork reflective of the resort’s setting. Event areas have been updated with new lighting, such as a mesh chandelier, and opalescent glass installations with silver accents throughout additional spaces.

The renovation extends outdoors with a redesigned Calusa Ballroom Terrace, now outfitted with new pavers, lighting upgrades, and new integrated turf with redesigned landscaping.

The project also updated the events registration desk area with a new digital signage display bordered by custom wood millwork. The meeting space restrooms have also been refreshed with a new color palette of stone tones, greens, and blues with updated wooden vanities and modern fixtures.

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa includes 82,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space. Outdoor spaces include the Belvedere Terrace; the Banyan Courtyard, a tropical garden with oak trees and a circular fountain; and the Royal Palm and Cypress Courtyards.

Indoor spaces include the 14,000 square-foot Calusa Ballroom and Terrace, and the 7,000 square-foot Estero Ballroom and Terrace. The resort also offers several small and mid-sized spaces, including the Blue Heron and Great Egret rooms, both with floor-to-ceiling windows with tropical views, as well as The Cove private dining room at the resort’s signature restaurant, Tarpon Bay.