Hyatt Place Bozeman Yellowstone Airport Opens

BOZEMAN, Montana—Hyatt Place Bozeman Yellowstone opened its doors, marking the debut of the Hyatt brand in the greater Bozeman area. The 130-room hotel provides direct access to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

“Bozeman and the surrounding Gallatin Valley continue to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S., and we’re looking forward to welcoming travelers to the area’s first Hyatt Place hotel,” said Marc Richardson, general manager of Hyatt Place Bozeman Yellowstone. “Our team is committed to providing our guests with the highest level of service, and we’re delighted to become an integral part of the broader community, serving as a gathering spot for visitors and locals alike.”

Located near Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, the hotel offers a complimentary airport shuttle and is situated 15 minutes from downtown Bozeman, 90 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, and one hour from Big Sky.

Property Details

The new pet-friendly hotel offers modern amenities, 15 spacious suites, and a variety of mountain-view rooms. Each room includes a 55” TV and complimentary Wi-Fi. The property provides a communal space anchored by a 360-degree fireplace, a business lounge, and a fitness center with floor-to-ceiling mountain scenery. Outside, the heated patio offers extensive seating and three fire-pit tables. The hotel serves a full, hot breakfast buffet.

The hotel also includes two versatile banquet rooms that can accommodate groups of up to 40. Opening this December, The Social Story will debut on the hotel’s first floor, introducing a new take on classic American cuisine. The restaurant’s menu will highlight subtle Montana influences and will be accompanied by a curated cocktail program.

Guests are just a short drive from central Belgrade, which offers an assortment of restaurants, bars, and shops. Downtown Bozeman is 15 minutes away, providing easy access to museums, art galleries, shopping, and dining.

Hyatt Place Bozeman Yellowstone was developed by Concord Hospitality, in partnership with Ned Browning and Todd Ellis of West Post Hotel Partners.