Hyatt Names Chief Digital and Information Officer

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Danny Miles has joined the company as chief digital & information officer, leading its newly combined Digital and Technology organization. Miles joins Hyatt’s Senior Leadership Team and reports to Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer. Miles will oversee digital product and experiences, engineering, infrastructure, enterprise technology, data, AI, and cybersecurity.

“We are entering a new era in how technology will shape the hospitality industry, and Hyatt intends to be at the forefront of that transformation,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “We’ve already made significant and meaningful investments in modernizing our systems and platforms and putting AI to work across the business. Danny brings the vision, technical expertise, and experience to fundamentally advance how we operate, develop products, and deliver value for our colleagues, guests, and owners. His appointment represents a defining investment in Hyatt’s future and our ambition to shape the next generation of hospitality.”

“Hyatt has a unique opportunity to bring the best of modern consumer technology into hospitality while staying true to its purpose of care,” said Miles. “Hyatt has already made meaningful progress, and I’m excited to work with the talented teams across Hyatt to build on that foundation. From the systems that support our hotels to the digital experiences that connect us with guests, our focus will be on making technology a more powerful part of how Hyatt cares for people and grows its business.”

Miles brings more than 25 years of experience. Most recently, he served as chief technology officer at Under Armour, where he led a multi-year transformation of the company’s technology organization, enterprise architecture, and product operating model.

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Previously, Miles served as chief technology officer at Dollar Shave Club, overseeing the technology supporting the company’s e-commerce, subscription, and membership businesses. Earlier, as vice president of direct-to-consumer technology at Nike, he led a global software development organization responsible for Nike’s cloud migration strategy. He also held senior global engineering leadership positions at International Game Technology.