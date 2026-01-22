Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook Announces Renovation

OAK BROOK, Illinois—Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook announced that the property currently undergoing a renovation of its guestrooms and corridor spaces, set to be unveiled this spring. Designed and architected by DLR Group, with engineering by Grumman Butkus and general contracting by Elements of Hospitality, the renovation is managed by Davidson Hospitality Design and Construction. The project is currently underway and is set to be completed by early May. Throughout the renovation, the property will remain open to guests, including hotel event spaces, the on-site restaurant and bar Hearth Lounge, and Water’s Edge.

Project Details

The renovated guestrooms are being updated with the preservation of the original hardwood floors, while new finishes and layered textures will modernize the guest experience. Residential-inspired furnishings replace the former corporate look and feel, along with accent mural panels with abstract treescapes and a green palette inspired by surrounding foliage. Original case goods will be refinished for adaptive reuse, while sculptural lighting and refreshed bathrooms will include neutral tones and enhanced lighting.

“This renovation represents a meaningful investment in the future of Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook,” said Adam Henrikson, general Manager. “By modernizing our guestrooms while preserving the unique character and rich history of the property, we’re ensuring the hotel continues to serve as a premier destination for weddings, events, meetings, and leisure stays for years to come.”

The guestroom corridors are also being fully upgraded with a modern LED accent lighting system integrated into built-in soffits at the door drops. Built within the bones of a retired corporate training campus, the adaptive reuse honors the property’s Prairie-style history and 1980s character.

“Our goal was to approach this renovation as a transformation rather than a replacement,” said Kevin Curran, principal at DLR Group. “By preserving original architectural elements and layering in contemporary materials, textures, and lighting, we were able to create guestrooms that feel timeless, calming, and deeply connected to the surrounding landscape.”

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook continues to offer a fitness and spa facility including an indoor pool, on-site dining offerings, and more than 30,000 square feet of flexible event space.