Hyatt Highlights Recent and Upcoming Park Hyatt Openings

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation highlighted the recent and upcoming openings of Park Hyatt hotels. In 2025, Hyatt commemorates the 45th anniversary of Park Hyatt. The brand’s recent growth includes new locations across Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas regions.
The newest and upcoming openings of Park Hyatt hotels include:
- EAME
- Park Hyatt Marrakech (opened July 1, 2024): Park Hyatt Marrakech offers 130 residentially-inspired guestrooms and suites in Marrakech, with Moroccan touches throughout.
- Park Hyatt London River Thames (opened October 8, 2024): Marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the United Kingdom, Park Hyatt London River Thames is located in the South West London district of Nine Elms, offering views of London’s skyline. The hotel provides 203 guestrooms and offers proximity to Battersea Power Station.
- Park Hyatt Johannesburg (opened July 1, 2025): Set within the Rosebank district, Park Hyatt Johannesburg provides 31 guestrooms and suites and offers a residential-style experience
- Park Hyatt Taormina (expected to open in 2027): The property will offer panoramic views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna and suites with private terraces. Located steps from Taormina’s center, the hotel offers guests locally inspired cuisine, a spa, and access to local attractions
- ASPAC
- Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (opened August 7, 2025): With 252 guestrooms and suites located between levels 75 and 114 of the Merdeka 118, the hotel provides views of the Malaysian capital’s skyline.
- Park Hyatt Tokyo (expected to resume operations in December 2025): Park Hyatt Tokyo offers a 360-degree view of the city and Mount Fuji. Following a comprehensive property-wide renovation, the hotel will debut newly designed guestrooms and suites, restored public spaces, event venues, and enhanced dining destinations, including Girandole by Alain Ducasse in collaboration with Ducasse Paris Group.
- Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (expected to open Q2, 2026): Located on the island’s southwest tip, this property will highlight traditional Vietnamese architecture.
- Americas
- Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (expected to open late 2025): Spread across two miles of the Baja California Sur coastline in the exclusive Cabos de Sol community, the property will offer 163 guestrooms and suites and a 59,000-square-foot wellness complex, including a yoga studio, lap pool, and personalized wellness treatments.
- Park Hyatt Cancun (expected to open in 2026): The property will offer beachfront access and culinary, bar, and lounge experiences
- Park Hyatt Mexico City (expected to open in 2026): The property will provide 155 guestrooms and 23 branded residences located on the Campos Elíseos Street in the heart of the Polanco neighborhood, overlooking Mexico City’s Chapultepec Park.
- Park Hyatt Vancouver (expected to open in 2026): Now operating as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni until a multi-million-dollar redesign, Park Hyatt Vancouver will offer 119 guestrooms, wellness amenities, and a dining experience