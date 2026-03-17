Hyatt Highlights Expansion of Its Essentials Portfolio

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced significant planned expansion of its Essentials portfolio across the Southeastern United States, with more than 30 Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt House hotels representing approximately 4,000 rooms in its executed pipeline.

Southeastern states are experiencing population growth, infrastructure investment, and sustained corporate travel that is driving increased hotel demand in markets like Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama. Hyatt’s Essentials portfolio is enabling Hyatt to capture that demand by scaling both established brands and newer offerings in underpenetrated markets across the Southeast.

“Opening the first Hyatt Studios properties has given us a unique perspective on the strength of one of Hyatt’s newest Essentials brands,” said Hiren Desai, chief executive officer and principal of 3H Group, who has opened two Hyatt Studios locations in Alabama with a third one opening in Florida this year. “The hotels are ramping quickly and gaining traction with both extended-stay guests and corporate travelers. Beyond the efficient development model, what stands out is the personal relationship we have with Hyatt. Hyatt is responsive, collaborative, and deeply invested in our success. That combination, paired with strong demand across the Southeast, makes this a compelling growth opportunity for us.”

Hyatt Studios

Hyatt Studios continues to gain momentum as an upper-midscale, extended-stay brand. Its growth across Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama reflects sustained demand from the workforce, project-based, and relocating travelers.

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Hyatt Studios hotels in the Southeast pipeline include:

Hyatt Studios Foley (Alabama)

Hyatt Studios Orlando UCF—EV (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Jacksonville / St. Johns Town Center (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Tallahassee I-10 (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Pensacola I-10 (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Crestview (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Sarasota / Lakewood Ranch (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Venice (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Macon (Georgia)

Hyatt Studios Winder (Georgia)

Hyatt Studios Pooler (Georgia)

Hyatt Studios Warner Robins (Georgia)

Hyatt Studios Olive Branch (Mississippi)

Hyatt Studios Beaufort / Parris Island (South Carolina)

Hyatt Select

Hyatt Select, an upper midscale transient brand, is designed to offer owners a flexible conversion opportunity option.

Hyatt Select pipeline properties across the Southeast include:

Hyatt Select Tuscaloosa Downtown (Alabama)

Hyatt Select Port Wentworth / Savannah North (Georgia)

Hyatt Select Valdosta (Georgia)

Hyatt Select Hattiesburg – I-59 (Mississippi)

Hyatt Select Vicksburg (Mississippi)

Hyatt Select Oxford (Mississippi)

Hyatt Select Gonzales (Louisiana)

Hyatt Select West Monroe (Louisiana)

Hyatt Select Covington (Louisiana)

Established Brands Continue to Drive Regional Growth

Hyatt’s brand footprint in the Southeast is further driven by the continued expansion of its Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands. With more than 350 Hyatt Place and 120 Hyatt House properties currently open across the United States, the brands remain integral to Hyatt’s Essentials portfolio in the upscale and upscale extended-stay segments. Recent enhancements include a newly optimized Hyatt Place prototype that reduces overall square footage to help reduce build costs and a refreshed Hyatt House guestroom and lobby design that elevates the guest experience.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House pipeline properties across the Southeast include:

Hyatt Place

Hyatt Place Huntsville / Stadium Commons (Alabama)

Hyatt Place Weston / Sunrise (Florida)

Hyatt Place Asheville Downtown (North Carolina)

Hyatt Place Fayetteville Downtown (North Carolina)

Hyatt House

Hyatt House Huntsville Downtown (Alabama)

Hyatt House Daytona Beach / LPGA (Florida)

Hyatt House Ft. Myers (Florida)

Hyatt House Destin (Florida)

Hyatt House Orlando Convention Center (Florida)

Hyatt House Doral (Florida)

Hyatt House Weston / Sunrise (Florida)

Hyatt House Atlanta / Duluth (Georgia)

Hyatt House Lafayette—River Ranch (Louisiana)

“The Southeast continues to lead the country in population growth and corporate relocation activity, creating sustained lodging demand in smaller markets,” said Jason Ballard, senior vice president, global brand leader, Essentials Portfolio, Hyatt. “Our Essentials brands are built to capture that opportunity, offering efficient models backed by Hyatt’s commercial strength and distribution platform. This momentum reflects both owner confidence in our strategy and the significant opportunity to introduce Hyatt to new guests and World of Hyatt members across the region.”