CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a new record pipeline of approximately 148,000 rooms as of year-end 2025, driven by sustained development interest across Hyatt’s five brand portfolios. The growth marked a 7 percent increase in Hyatt’s pipeline compared to 2024.

Underscoring Hyatt’s pipeline momentum was the strength of its global portfolio of brands and the World of Hyatt loyalty program with over 63 million members. World of Hyatt member engagement remains high, and members staying with Hyatt more than 50 nights per year increased by 13 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

“2025 was a milestone year for Hyatt as we thoughtfully expanded our portfolio, using market insights, World of Hyatt member spend, and owner feedback to identify the right growth opportunities for Hyatt,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “Owners continue to grow with Hyatt because they trust Hyatt’s data-driven performance model, value the power of our brands, and benefit from the scale of our global network. Looking ahead, we will continue to elevate our brands, our talent, and our technology to drive guest preference, owner value, and long-term success.”

Hyatt’s Signings in the U.S. and Asia Pacific

In 2025, Hyatt saw particularly strong signing activity in the United States and Asia Pacific. In the U.S., Hyatt secured its highest number of signings in five years, increasing signings by 30 percent compared to 2024, with 50 percent of these deals representing new markets for Hyatt. Of Hyatt’s pipeline in the U.S., more than 80 percent represented new builds.

Advertisement

Asia Pacific continued to be a growth priority for Hyatt, including Greater China, India, and more. In 2025, Hyatt grew its Essentials portfolio pipeline in Greater China by more than 50 percent compared to 2024. Hyatt room signings increased by nearly 90 percent in India and by 46 percent in Indonesia. In Vietnam, Hyatt added more stay opportunities for guests and members with the addition of six Wink hotels to the Unscripted by Hyatt brand, and a seventh Wink hotel is planned to open and join the Unscripted by Hyatt brand in 2027.

Brand Portfolios Driving Owner, Guest, and Customer Preference

Hyatt’s emphasis on its five brand portfolios, paired with new brand leadership, fueled its ability to deliver consistent experiences for guests and members while strengthening brand loyalty and owner performance.

The Luxury portfolio continued to see strong, sustained demand for its luxury brands and noteworthy properties. Consisting of Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands, Hyatt’s Luxury portfolio pipeline includes more than 10,000 rooms. Newly executed hotel deals and upcoming openings in the Luxury portfolio include:

The Clayfield , which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (expected to open in August 2026), is now accepting reservations and is located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

, which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (expected to open in August 2026), is now accepting reservations and is located in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Park Hyatt Taormina (expected to open in 2028) in Italy will offer views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna and suites with private terraces.

(expected to open in 2028) in Italy will offer views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna and suites with private terraces. Park Hyatt Sapporo (expected to open in 2029) will provide a luxury retreat, combining Japanese design and personalized service with access to Hokkaido’s attractions.

(expected to open in 2029) will provide a luxury retreat, combining Japanese design and personalized service with access to Hokkaido’s attractions. Hotel NEI Nara, which will be part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt (expected to open in 2030), will offer a stay that is designed to reflect Nara in Japan’s atmosphere.

Lifestyle Momentum

Hyatt’s Lifestyle portfolio includes Andaz, Thompson Hotels, The Standard, JdV by Hyatt, Bunkhouse Hotels, and other brands. The portfolio’s growth momentum was accelerated by the acquisition of Standard International and the formation of the Lifestyle Group, and has since seen strong global owner interest, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific. Upcoming openings for the Lifestyle Group include:

Andaz Lisbon (expected to open in March 2026) will mark the Andaz brand’s debut in Portugal, with 170 rooms and suites inspired by the city’s creative spirit.

(expected to open in March 2026) will mark the Andaz brand’s debut in Portugal, with 170 rooms and suites inspired by the city’s creative spirit. Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (expected to open May 2026) will open on the Grace Bay Beach and offer 59 studios and residences.

(expected to open May 2026) will open on the Grace Bay Beach and offer 59 studios and residences. The Standard, Lisbon (expected to open in June 2026) will include 197 rooms and suites with city views and a spa.

(expected to open in June 2026) will include 197 rooms and suites with city views and a spa. The Standard, Mexico City (expected to open phase one in mid-2026) will open in the Tabacalera neighborhood with 206 rooms and suites, 27 branded residences, and a rooftop pool with 360-degree city and mountain views.

(expected to open phase one in mid-2026) will open in the Tabacalera neighborhood with 206 rooms and suites, 27 branded residences, and a rooftop pool with 360-degree city and mountain views. Thompson Rome (expected to open in 2026) will be a 70-room property housed in a restored 1930s Palazzo near Capitoline Hill, marking the Thompson Hotels brand’s debut in Italy.

(expected to open in 2026) will be a 70-room property housed in a restored 1930s Palazzo near Capitoline Hill, marking the Thompson Hotels brand’s debut in Italy. Andaz Gold Coast (expected to open in 2026) will debut as the Andaz brand’s first property in Australia, with 202 rooms and suites, three dining venues, ocean views, and a signature Andaz Lounge.

Inclusive Collection

Following the acquisition of Playa Hotels & Resorts and the subsequent sale of its real estate portfolio, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection established a leadership position for long-term growth and demand in the luxury all-inclusive segment. In 2026 and beyond, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection plans to expand its presence in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe:

Hyatt Vivid Punta Cana (expected to open in late 2026) will be the first Hyatt Vivid-branded resort in the Dominican Republic, an adults-only resort with 500 guestrooms.

(expected to open in late 2026) will be the first Hyatt Vivid-branded resort in the Dominican Republic, an adults-only resort with 500 guestrooms. Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana (expected to open in 2026), an adults-only resort, will be situated adjacent to the family-friendly Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana and offer 406 rooms, with activities and amenities that provide panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

(expected to open in 2026), an adults-only resort, will be situated adjacent to the family-friendly Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana and offer 406 rooms, with activities and amenities that provide panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Zoëtry Cap Cana Resort & Spa (expected to open in 2026) will be located inside the exclusive Cap Cana community, with 115 guestrooms, international cuisine, and an spa.

(expected to open in 2026) will be located inside the exclusive Cap Cana community, with 115 guestrooms, international cuisine, and an spa. Breathless Los Cabos Resort & Spa (expected to open in 2028) will be a renovated resort that will include 327 guestrooms and amenities.

(expected to open in 2028) will be a renovated resort that will include 327 guestrooms and amenities. Hyatt Ziva Punta Cana Resort and Spa (expected to open in 2029) is expected to include 650 guestrooms, family-friendly amenities such as a water park and bespoke restaurants, and an adults-only section.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is also working to grow its all-inclusive offerings in new markets for the portfolio, including in Saudi Arabia, Southeast Asia, and North Africa.

Classics Portfolio

In 2025, Hyatt’s Classics portfolio, including the Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Destination by Hyatt, and Hyatt Centric brands, saw signings for hotels in 12 new global markets. In Asia Pacific, the Classics portfolio signed nearly 6,000 new rooms. Globally, upcoming openings and new signings for Classics portfolio brands include:

Hyatt Regency Mazagan (expected to open in 2026) will include 122 guestrooms along with refreshed public spaces, dining venues, and meeting facilities.

(expected to open in 2026) will include 122 guestrooms along with refreshed public spaces, dining venues, and meeting facilities. Hyatt Centric Sapporo (expected to open in 2026) will offer a base for exploring the Japanese city’s food scene, culture, and seasonal attractions.

(expected to open in 2026) will offer a base for exploring the Japanese city’s food scene, culture, and seasonal attractions. Hyatt Centric Podgorica (expected to open in 2027) will become Hyatt’s first hotel in Montenegro’s capital and the first Hyatt Centric-branded property in Eastern Europe, with 79 rooms in the capital.

(expected to open in 2027) will become Hyatt’s first hotel in Montenegro’s capital and the first Hyatt Centric-branded property in Eastern Europe, with 79 rooms in the capital. Hyatt Centric Namba Osaka (expected to open in 2031) in Japan will enable guests to experience Osaka’s shopping, dining, and nightlife attractions.

The Essentials portfolio is seeing exceptional interest from owners and developers as Hyatt focuses on scaling its brands in new markets. Hyatt’s newest brands—Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Select, and Hyatt Studios—made up more than 65 percent of all new U.S. deals in 2025. Globally, the portfolio continued to see strong demand, with recent openings and notable new signings including: