Hyatt Details Recent Growth of Its Unbound Collection

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced four recent and upcoming additions to the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which recently marked its 10th anniversary, across the Americas region in 2026: The Georgian in Santa Monica, California, Hotel 1000 in Seattle, Washington, Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic, and The Clayfield in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

“Ten years on, this collection continues to bring together hotels with unmistakable individuality,” said Tamara Lohan, global brand leader— luxury, Hyatt.

Hotel 1000

Located near Seattle’s waterfront and within walking distance to both Pike Place Market and the stadium district, Hotel 1000 includes 120 guestrooms and suites. The interiors utilize a palette of deep oceanic hues, polished dark woods, and textural layers. Previous updates refreshed the hotel’s aesthetic, while an installation of hand-blown glass droplets drew inspiration from Seattle’s signature rainfall.

Rosebay, the hotel’s cocktail lounge, pairs ochre-upholstered banquettes with artwork and layered wood textures. All Water Seafood’s design draws inspiration from the city’s maritime heritage, complementing a seafood-driven dining experience.

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The Georgian

Originally opened in 1933 along the Santa Monica waterfront, The Georgian, an art deco hotel, was the first high-rise ever built in Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue. The 84-room hotel underwent an extensive renovation and reopened in 2023.

Sirena serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine at Sirena, while the hotel also includes Georgian Room steakhouse and piano bar. Guests can also explore curated spaces, including a library.

Cayo Levantado Resort

Located on a secluded island off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic, Cayo Levantado Resort is surrounded by tropical landscapes and white-sand beaches. Expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt this summer, the resort includes 218 suites and offers multiple restaurants and bars, and curated daily activities including watersports and cultural experiences. The resort also includes conservation initiatives, such as species identification through guest-submitted photos and 24-hour personal ambassadors dedicated to creating personalized guest experiences.

The island’s Yubarta wellness zone, inspired by Taíno healing traditions, is part of a holistic approach to wellbeing with a spa, personal training studio, and outdoor fitness areas.

The Clayfield

Opening in mid-summer 2026 and currently accepting reservations, The Clayfield is situated in Canada’s Niagara wine region. The hotel draws inspiration from the textures and rhythms of Niagara-on-the-Lake’s landscape. Inspired by the region’s soils and the geometry of its surrounding vineyards, the interiors layer warm ochres, soft greys, and deep earth tones with natural materials and tactile finishes.

The Spa at The Clayfield will offer a bespoke menu of treatments inspired by the region’s natural elements, with a particular focus on clay and the surrounding vineyard landscape. Signature experiences will include clay-based body rituals and vinotherapy, incorporating antioxidant-rich, grape-derived ingredients. This connection to Niagara’s viticultural heritage also includes a collaboration with nearby Stratus Vineyards; guests will have access to curated tastings and immersive experiences.

Future Growth

Looking ahead, the Unbound Collection will continue to grow with new openings planned for 2027 in the Americas, including The Digby in Savannah, Georgia, and Casa Duhau in Mendoza, Argentina.