KEY WEST, Florida—Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa launched a new oyster shell recycling initiative aimed at reducing waste, supporting environmental restoration, and strengthening community stewardship. Oysters collected at the resort’s on-site restaurants, Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Key West Kitchen, and Blue Mojito Bar and Grill, will be recycled and repurposed to create construction materials.

The idea for the pilot program was born over a year ago as a way to utilize the oyster shells. Hyatt Centric Key West Executive Chef Leo Minelli and his team landed on a process to promote beneficial reuse. A six-month curing period is designed to eliminate bacteria, allowing for conversion into various materials. This includes applications as a replacement for concrete and cement, in landscaping and soil stabilization, and compacted into roads, driveways, decorative tiles, and brick pavers. Meanwhile, the resort’s partners are also researching ways to use the shells for canal restorations, which will help marine ecosystems in the Florida Keys.

“Sustainability is about taking responsibility for what we create and finding ways to give back,” said Minelli. “By recycling our oyster shells, we’re not only reducing waste, but also helping restore reefs that are essential to the health of our community and our oceans.”

Program Details

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa is the first hotel and restaurant operation on the island to participate in this type of oyster shell recycling program. The Hyatt Centric brand also supported the initiative by providing all materials needed to build the enclosure necessary for curing the shells. The program launched this January with an initial collection of 40 pounds of oyster shells, with plans to significantly increase participation and volume in the coming months as it continues to expand.

“We are thrilled to partner with community leaders who have helped bring this partnership to life, along with Krause Construction Company in Summerland Key, who have been instrumental in supporting the recycling and curing process,” said Hector Ortiz, general manager at Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa. “We hope this initiative will inspire other regional hospitality partners to adopt similar sustainability programs to help protect our marine ecosystems and reduce their environmental impact.”

The initiative was supported by Hyatt Centric Key West’s Leadership Committee and other community leaders including: Hector Ortiz, general manager; Leo Minelli, executive chef; Kelsey Ischinger, director of operations; Juan Planells, director of engineering; Diana Bohn, director of commercial services; Laura Stilley, director of human resources; Nora Temelkova, director of finance; Rudy Krause, Krause Construction; Keely Kessler, and Melody Tuschel.