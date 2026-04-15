SAN FRANCISCO, California—Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco announced the completion of a multi-million dollar, multi-phase renovation. The project redesigned the property’s 316 guestrooms and more than 19,000+ square feet of meeting space.

The renovation was executed in partnership with MindClick, ensuring every detail, from custom furnishings to energy-efficient mini fridges, met sustainability standards, including the integration of healthier, renewable materials, reduced waste practices, and a focus on enhanced indoor environmental quality.

“San Francisco has always set the tone when it comes to forward-thinking design and environmental stewardship, and this renovation is our way of reflecting that same spirit within the guest experience,” said Greg Nomura, General Manager of Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco. “We approached this transformation with the idea that the hotel should feel like a natural extension of the city – thoughtful, innovative, and deeply connected to its surroundings. From the materials we’ve selected to the way guests move through the space, every detail is designed to immerse travelers in a version of San Francisco that is both inspiring and responsible.”

Design Details

All spaces have been redesigned with materials that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and free of toxic substances such as formaldehyde and bisphenols to best support healthy indoor air quality. Materials used throughout, including wall coverings, carpeting, carpet padding, paint, and furnishings, are crafted from responsibly harvested wood, incorporating fully sustainably sourced and repurposed elements, including wool carpeting made from natural, renewable resources and carpet padding composed of repurposed construction waste.

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Beyond materials, the property reduces its carbon footprint through smarter design and production choices, including plant-based, recyclable, and styrofoam-free packaging, as well as partnerships with factories actively working to lower carbon emissions.

The sustainability-driven design draws inspiration from its location, channeling the textures and tones of San Francisco’s popular waterfront while prioritizing guest wellbeing and environmental responsibility. Across the redesigned guest rooms and suites, nautical-inspired tones and integrated elements reflect the rhythm of the bay, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame San Francisco city views. Layouts—including Executive Suites and ADA-accessible accommodations—are designed with multifunctional workspaces to support both comfort and functionality.

The guest experience includes Brick & Beam, the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar, which serves fresh, locally inspired cuisine and sustainably sourced seafood in a brick-and-steel, nautical-inspired setting.

Meeting Spaces

Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco has introduced over 19,000 square feet of newly renovated meeting and event space across a collection of versatile venues. Each space has been reimagined with non-toxic materials and environmentally conscious design elements that support both guest well-being and functionality. From large-scale conferences to intimate gatherings, the property offers a setting for corporate meetings, weddings, and social events alike.

Location

Located in Fisherman’s Wharf near Pier 39, Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco offers a gateway to the city, inviting guests to experience San Francisco through a local lens. As business and leisure travel increasingly begin to blend, Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco offers corporate travelers access to local attractions and more.