Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica Completes Renovation

SANTA MONICA, California—Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica announced the completion of a $16 million renovation. The project, which began in 2024 and wrapped this fall, introduced a new design aesthetic across all 315 guestrooms alongside 15,000 square feet of meeting spaces and a new all-day restaurant.

The extensive redesign by Waldrop + Nichols Studio utilized a combination of coastal-inspired colors that capture Santa Monica’s coastal-chic style.

The property operates under the Hyatt Centric brand, emphasizing its prime walkable location and access to the wider West L.A. business and leisure markets

Updated Meeting Spaces

The renovation of Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica included 11 event spaces, including the 4,526-square-foot Delfina Ballroom—Santa Monica’s only rooftop ballroom—offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica Mountains. The penthouse space accommodates up to 400 guests for receptions and can be configured for professional events ranging from theater-style presentations (400 capacity) to classroom settings (270 capacity).

The property also introduced Sandbox, a 500-square-foot game-room-style venue on the mezzanine level with darts, shuffleboard, games, workstations, and a bar. Sandbox accommodates up to 120 guests for receptions or 50 in a theater setup.

Coastal Harvest Bar & Kitchen Opens

Coastal Harvest Bar & Kitchen, an all-day restaurant welcoming both hotel guests and the wider Santa Monica community, debuted as part of the renovation. The dining room serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offering California-inspired cuisine crafted with locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. The lounge on Pico Boulevard offers handcrafted cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

Project Details

The hotel’s reimagined design draws directly from the location: soft curves inspired by ocean waves and a palette echoing beach sand and sunsets. Throughout the property, ocean-inspired materials and contemporary furnishings also borrow inspiration from the location.

The renovation also introduces seven exclusive Sunset Suites, each offering a private oceanview balcony with a whirlpool hot tub. Across all 315 redesigned guestrooms, design touches blend Santa Monica’s beach aesthetic with a contemporary palette, offering modern décor and private balconies framing ocean, mountain, city, or pool views.

“This transformation represents our commitment to creating spaces where guests don’t just stay—they connect, recharge, and find inspiration,” said Shawn Holliday, general manager of Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica. “From the busy executive seeking a refreshed oceanside retreat to couples celebrating life’s milestones against our iconic coastal backdrop, every element has been thoughtfully designed to deliver experiences that are both meaningful and memorable. The completion of this renovation solidifies our position as Santa Monica’s premier destination for those seeking an authentic California spirit in the heart of the action.”

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica offers walkable access to the Santa Monica Pier and beaches, downtown dining on Third Street Promenade or Ocean Boulevard, and Silicon Beach’s tech corridor. The property includes a heated saltwater pool, a fitness center, complimentary beach cruiser bicycles, and an array of amenities that cater to both leisure travelers and corporate groups.