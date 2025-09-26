ROSEMONT, Illinois—Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and its signature restaurant, CIMA, celebrated their opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This milestone event marked the completion of a $26.5 million revitalization project.

Participating in the ribbon cutting were Mayor Bradley Stephens, Village of Rosemont; Laurence Elbaum, co-founder of Bradford Allen; Jeffrey Bernstein, co-founder of Bradford Allen; Sam Haddad, chief financial officer at Bradford Allen; and Aghfar Arun, executive director of hospitality at Bradford Allen, each of whom played a key role in bringing this project to life. The ceremony took place at the hotel’s newly designed entrance.