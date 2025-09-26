Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and Signature Restaurant Open After Revitalization Project

By
LODGING Staff
-
Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare
Photo Credit: Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare

ROSEMONT, Illinois—Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare and its signature restaurant, CIMA, celebrated their opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This milestone event marked the completion of a $26.5 million revitalization project.

Participating in the ribbon cutting were Mayor Bradley Stephens, Village of Rosemont; Laurence Elbaum, co-founder of Bradford Allen; Jeffrey Bernstein, co-founder of Bradford Allen; Sam Haddad, chief financial officer at Bradford Allen; and Aghfar Arun, executive director of hospitality at Bradford Allen, each of whom played a key role in bringing this project to life. The ceremony took place at the hotel’s newly designed entrance.

Advertisement
Previous articleBadlands Hotel Capital Adds Nine Blue Water Properties to Its Portfolio
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR