CHICAGO—The Hyatt Centric brand continued its expansion in global hubs. In 2024, the brand grew with hotel openings in Cairo, Egypt; Shanghai, China; San José, Costa Rica; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and more. Building on its momentum, the brand plans to introduce over 35 new hotels worldwide by the end of 2028. This planned expansion will bolster the brand’s portfolio by 50 percent and reach over 100 Hyatt-centric hotels globally by 2029. The next three years are expected to see regional growth in Asia Pacific, increasing the brand’s footprint in the region by over 75 percent, with several new hotels across the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

“As part of our strategic brand realignment and bringing more focused expertise and support to five distinct brand portfolios, the Hyatt Centric brand serves as a fantastic addition to our Classics Portfolio, a group of captivating brands offering timeless style and unrivaled care in the world’s most-traveled places,” says Emily Wright, vice president, global brand leader, Hyatt’s Classics & Essentials Portfolios. “The brand’s recent growth, including openings and planned developments, meets the rising demand from guests and members, especially Millennial and Gen Z travelers, for more contemporary accommodations with playful details, sophisticated furnishings, and socially connected spaces.”

New Hotels and Upcoming Openings

Hyatt Centric hotels incorporate elements that reflect the local vibe through interpretations of culture, art, and attractions. Several planned openings will accelerate the brand’s growth following its 2024 debut in new markets, including Hyatt Centric San José Escazú, the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Costa Rica; Hyatt Centric Malta, the first in Malta; Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo, the first in the Caribbean; and Hyatt Centric Zhongshan Park Shanghai, the first in Shanghai.

Newly executed deals and upcoming openings include:

Americas

Hyatt Centric Chicago O’Hare (expected to resume operations in 2025) is being rebranded from Hyatt Rosemont, is located near O’Hare International Airport, and is undergoing property-wide renovations inclusive of 206 newly designed guestrooms, updated meeting and event spaces, a refreshed lobby, and a new restaurant.

Hyatt Centric Isla Verde San Juan (expected to open in 2025) will be the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico, located in the Isla Verde neighborhood, offering a resort-style pool deck, open-air beer garden, and private beach club access.

Hyatt Centric Queretaro (expected to open in 2025) will debut in a new market for Hyatt and will be located near the Historic Monument Zone of Querétaro, Mexico, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Hyatt Centric Cincinnati (expected to open in 2026) will be the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Ohio.

Hyatt Centric Victoria – Old Town (expected to open in 2026) will be the first Hyatt branded hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, will be centrally located in Old Town Victoria and will offer 135 rooms and suites, a restaurant, a bar, a lounge, and a coffee shop.

Hyatt Centric Winnipeg Downtown (expected to open in 2026) will be the second Hyatt Centric hotel in Canada, offering a signature restaurant and bar and an open-concept lobby.

Asia Pacific

Hyatt Centric Bengaluru Airport (expected to open in 2026) will have 166 guestrooms in Bengaluru with easy access to the Bengaluru International Airport.

Hyatt Centric Electronic City Bangalore (expected to open in 2026) will be centrally located in Bangalore, known as India’s technology hub.

Hyatt Centric East Taipei (expected to open in 2026) will be in the cultural center of Taipei, marking the fifth Hyatt branded hotel and the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Taiwan.

Hyatt Centric Shanghai Jinqiao (expected to open in 2026) will offer 224 guestrooms with decor inspired by the newly built Pudong Football Stadium, located adjacent to the hotel.

Hyatt Centric TODTOWN Shanghai (expected to open in 2026) will grow the Hyatt Centric brand’s presence in Shanghai and be located in a mixed-use complex with shopping, offices, and residential apartments.

Hyatt Centric Tianxin Changsha (expected to open in 2026) will debut in the capital of central China’s Hunan province.

Hyatt Centric Vrindavan (expected to open in 2026) will expand the brand’s footprint in northern India.

Hyatt Centric The Ring Chengdu (expected to open in 2025) will mark the entry of the brand into China’s southwest region with 259 accommodations located in the city’s downtown area.

Hyatt Centric Sapporo (expected to open in 2026) will become the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Europe

Hyatt Centric Reims (expected to open in 2025) will be located near the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Hyatt Centric Altstadt Hamburg (expected to open in 2026) will mark the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Germany.

Hyatt Centric Reykjavik (expected to open in 2026) will debut as the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Iceland and will be situated on the main street of the capital city with a rooftop bar.

Middle East