CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Tamara Lohan as global brand leader — luxury on an interim basis and previewed its pipeline of luxury openings set for 2026.

“Hyatt’s momentum in luxury continues to accelerate, powered by our insights-driven development strategy and commitment to delivering deeply resonant guest experiences,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and chief executive officer, Hyatt. “Tamara brings world-class luxury expertise, and her leadership will further strengthen our ability to differentiate our luxury brands while growing with intent in the markets our guests and owners value most.”

Lohan joined Hyatt in 2023 through the acquisition of Mr & Mrs Smith, the boutique and luxury hotel platform she co-founded and led for more than two decades. In her new role as global brand leader — luxury, she will guide Hyatt’s global luxury brand strategy while enhancing brand consistency and guest experiences across Hyatt’s luxury portfolio.

“When Hyatt acquired Mr & Mrs Smith, it was clear how deeply Hyatt respects independent spirit, design integrity and the craft of luxury,” said Tamara Lohan, global brand leader — luxury. “It’s a privilege to help shape the future of what luxury means for Hyatt, and I’m excited to develop the brands in our portfolio and take our guests on even more personal experiences whilst thoughtfully growing the collection.”

Portfolio Growth

With nearly 125 luxury hotels representing more than 21,000 rooms worldwide, Hyatt’s luxury portfolio—which includes the Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands—continues to expand.

Set to open in the first quarter of 2026, Miraval The Red Sea will mark the brand’s first resort outside the United States. Located on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island, the adults-only retreat will include 180 guestrooms and suites, wellbeing programming, and the largest spa in the Red Sea destination.

Hyatt will continue to expand its luxury brand footprint through 2026 with openings across its most sought-after brands:

Park Hyatt marks the reopening of Park Hyatt Tokyo and will introduce Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, Park Hyatt Cancun, Park Hyatt Mexico City, Park Hyatt Vancouver, and Park Hyatt Phu Quoc over the coming year.

Alila will strengthen Hyatt’s portfolio in Mexico with the opening of Alila Mayakoba, bringing the brand to Riviera Maya.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt grows in EAME with Kennedy 89 in Frankfurt, Germany, and a new coastal experience in Nice, France.

These additions contribute to Hyatt’s strong luxury chain scale pipeline of more than 170 hotels representing 141,000 rooms globally.

“As we approach a new calendar year, ILTM Cannes serves not only as a moment to celebrate what we’ve accomplished in 2025, but as a powerful catalyst for what’s to come,” remarks Marc Jacheet, group president, EAME, Hyatt. “This winter marks a defining moment in Hyatt’s luxury growth story, as the Miraval brand debuts on the international stage in the Red Sea—a sanctuary for wellbeing explorers and discerning adventurers alike, spanning over 3 million square feet of pristine coastline and offering one of the largest spas in the region with 40,000 square feet and 39 treatment rooms. With an ever-expanding, world-class luxury portfolio across EAME, Hyatt continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality and remains a driving force behind our global growth journey.”