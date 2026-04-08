Hyatt Announces Upcoming Debut of The Standard, Austin

AUSTIN, Texas—Hyatt announced that The Standard brand is set to debut its first Texas outpost with The Standard, Austin, opening Spring 2027 as a conversion and renovation of the South Congress Hotel. The property marks The Standard brand’s first U.S. opening in more than a decade. The South Congress Hotel will close for renovations in Summer 2026, with The Standard, Austin slated to welcome its first guests in Spring 2027.

The project is a collaboration between Hyatt and Timberline Real Estate Partners. The hotel will include social wellness experiences, a rooftop pool, and restaurants and bars.

Amar Lalvani, president and creative director of Hyatt’s Lifestyle Group, is joined by James Moody, founder of Guerilla Suit, Stan Nix, managing partner of Timberline Real Estate Partners, and local architect Michael Hsu. Interior design will be a collaboration between Goodrich Design and The Standard brand’s in-house design team, led by Verena Haller. Hyatt’s Austin-based Bunkhouse brand team will support the project, ensuring continuity with the neighborhood’s design.

At The Standard, Austin, guests will be able to move between cafés, dining spaces, guest quarters, and outdoor gathering spaces, as well as the rooftop pool.

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Statements From Leadership

“I have always loved the South Congress Hotel and have long envisioned its potential to be The Standard, Austin,” said Lalvani. “We’ve assembled an incredible team of Austin-based friends and collaborators who will both honor the property’s legacy and breathe new life into it. Austin deserves a hotel that reflects the cultural capital it has always been and the world-class city it has become.”

“South Congress has always been a place where Austin’s past and future meet,” said Nix. “Bringing The Standard brand here feels like the natural next step—a commitment to the street’s legacy and an opportunity to create something globally relevant, socially vibrant, and built for the long term.”

“We’re trying to build a unique and creative place that feels good any time you walk into it—morning, night, weekday, weekend,” said Moody. “Something that lets you take care of yourself or let go a little, depending on the day. Austin doesn’t quite have that yet.”