Hyatt Announces Opening of The Livingston Hotel

CHICAGO, Illinois—The Livingston, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Brooklyn, New York, has debuted. Midas Hospitality and its partner ACRES Capital developed the 104-room upscale hotel, which is part of the JdV by Hyatt brand.

“We are delighted to bring the warmth of the JdV by Hyatt brand in a way that connects with Brooklyn’s creative energy for leisure and business travelers,” said Linda Eigelberger, principal and chief commercial officer, Midas Hospitality.

The Livingston is steps from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), and the Brooklyn Museum, as well as several theaters, art galleries, and live music venues. Multiple subway stations are within walking distance, providing convenient access to Manhattan and the rest of New York.

The Livingston, a pet-friendly hotel, includes 15 rooms with balconies. Every room provides city views. The rooms and suites have a modern-industrial design with several amenities, including complimentary WiFi, spa-like bathrooms with white marble showers, a 55-inch TV, an in-room safe, a mini fridge, a coffee maker, a desk, and a lounge chair.

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The hotel’s full-service restaurant, The Grove Lantern, serves all day, locally inspired dining. In the lobby, Goldfinch Café serves espresso beverages and fresh pastries from neighboring bakeries. A rooftop 820-square-foot terrace is fit for seasonal cocktail receptions, events, celebrations, and casual gatherings. Brooklyn’s culture can be found in the hotel’s art installations by local creators and surrounding culinary offerings.