Hyatt Announces Opening of Hyatt Studios Huntsville

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Studios Huntsville, which strengthens Hyatt’s strategic collaboration with 3H Group, the same developer behind the first-ever Hyatt Studios property, which opened in Mobile, Alabama, earlier this year. Hyatt Studios Huntsville offers studio apartment-style suites with well-equipped kitchens, lounge areas, and flexible workspaces.

“Hyatt Studios Huntsville delivers an upper-midscale extended-stay experience that blends comfort, functionality, and modern design in a way that truly resonates with today’s business and leisure travelers,” said Jason Ballard, global brand leader for Hyatt’s Essentials Portfolio. “Our collaboration with 3H Group and LBA Hospitality continues to be a driving force behind the momentum of the Hyatt Studios brand, and we’re thankful for their leadership and dedication.”

Location

Situated minutes from major employers, aerospace and defense campuses, and Huntsville International Airport, Hyatt Studios Huntsville offers access to Redstone Arsenal, Cummings Research Park, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and Downtown Huntsville. Guests can also explore regional nearby attractions such as the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville Botanical Garden, Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment, and the city’s dining and outdoor recreation scene.

Designed for Extended Stays

As part of Hyatt’s Essentials Portfolio—a collection of select-service brands including Hyatt Select, Unscripted by Hyatt, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House—Hyatt Studios hotels are designed for extended-stay travelers.

Hyatt Studios Huntsville includes 120 studio apartment-style suites, each appointed with kitchens including a full-size refrigerator, built-in cooktop, microwave with air-fryer and convection capabilities, a dishwasher, and cookware. Each suite has a sleeping area, along with a separate lounge area with a sofa, a multifunctional table, and storage space.

The property offers a range of amenities, including:

24/7 Market

Free Grab ‘n’ Go Breakfast

Complimentary fiber internet

EV charging stations

24/7 Fitness Studio

Self-service laundry

Outdoor patio with a firepit and grill

Expanded Borrows Program for everyday essentials like blenders, board games, and items for pets and kids

Hyatt Studios Huntsville also offers versatile meeting and event spaces. The property’s 623-square-foot meeting room accommodates up to 15 guests and can be complemented with nearby larger venues. Personalized event planning support and room blocks can be arranged with the hotel team.

“Developing the world’s first two Hyatt Studios hotels has only deepened our confidence in what this brand represents,” said Hiren Desai, president and chief executive officer of 3H Group. “The Hyatt Studios brand answers a real need in the extended stay segment by offering guests a welcoming, home-like environment grounded in comfort and quality. With Hyatt’s collaboration and strong brand leadership, we’re proud to continue to grow our ownership footprint in more markets across the southeast.”

Management Partnership

3H Group is partnering with LBA Hospitality, an operator of over 115 hotels across the southeastern United States, to manage Hyatt Studios Huntsville.

“The expansion of the Hyatt Studios brand into Huntsville is meaningful for both our collaboration with 3H Group and for the Huntsville market,” said Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. “This city continues to outpace national trends in economic development, and introducing an extended stay hotel rooted in Hyatt’s commitment to quality, care, and guest experience provides businesses and travelers with a thoughtful new option that complements Huntsville’s continued growth.”