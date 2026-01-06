Hyatt Announces Global Debut of Unscripted by Hyatt Brand

CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Indochina Kajima announced that Wink in Vietnam is joining the Unscripted by Hyatt brand. This strategic agreement between Hyatt and Indochina Kajima, a joint venture between Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, marks the global debut of the Unscripted by Hyatt brand and will expand Hyatt’s brand presence in Vietnam to new destinations including Can Tho, Tuy Hoa and Hai Phong.

Under the agreement, six operating Wink properties—Wink Saigon Centre, Wink Danang Centre, Wink Danang Riverside, Wink Tuy Hoa Beach, Wink Can Tho Centre, and Wink Hai Phong Centre—have joined the Unscripted by Hyatt brand collection, taking Hyatt’s hotel portfolio in Vietnam from four hotels to ten. A new location, Wink Hanoi Westlake, is also set to open in late 2026. The combined seven Wink properties represent more than 2,000 rooms across Vietnam’s key destinations.

“This relationship with Indochina Kajima and Wink marks a milestone in our strategy to expand Hyatt’s brand presence in the dynamic Vietnam market,” said Stephen Ho, President —Greater China and Growth, Asia Pacific at Hyatt. “The Unscripted by Hyatt brand is an ideal match for the modern, tech-savvy and social-centric ethos of Wink. We are thrilled to bring this fresh, adventurous brand to a new generation of Vietnamese travelers and international guests.”

As part of Hyatt’s Essentials portfolio, the upscale Unscripted by Hyatt brand is built to be flexible and conversion-friendly, enabling independent hotels to preserve their own identity while gaining access to Hyatt’s systems and platforms.

“Wink was built on the belief that Vietnamese travelers deserve design-forward, tech-enabled hotels that don’t compromise on personality,” said Michael Piro, chief executive officer of Indochina Capital and Wink. “Joining the Unscripted by Hyatt brand allows us to scale that vision while staying true to what makes Wink different: our contemporary ethos, sustainable DNA, and modern Vietnamese style with nostalgic touches.”

Since its first hotel opening in March 2021 with Wink Saigon Centre, Wink has quickly established itself as a locally-rooted chain, standing out for its contemporary design, tech-driven functionality, sustainability, and Vietnamese style.