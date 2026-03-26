CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Julienne Smith has been appointed head of Americas growth, where she will lead the company’s brand portfolio expansion across North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Smith brings more than two decades of hospitality experience to Hyatt. In her new role, she will advance Hyatt’s brand growth across its Luxury, Lifestyle, Classics, and Essentials brands, deepen relationships with owners and developers, and accelerate the company’s long-term growth strategy. Growth for Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection will continue to be led by Javier Águila, president, Inclusive Collection.

“Julienne is a highly respected industry leader with deep expertise and a proven ability to deliver results,” said Mark Hoplamazian, Chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hyatt. “Her experience across development, brand strategy and owner engagement positions her exceptionally well to drive Hyatt’s next phase of growth in the Americas. She leads with a strong sense of care that embodies Hyatt’s purpose – supporting colleagues and fostering trusted relationships with owners. We are delighted to welcome her back to Hyatt.”

“I’m excited to rejoin Hyatt at such a pivotal moment,” said Smith. “Our approach is insights-led and brand-focused, growing our Luxury, Lifestyle, and Classics brand portfolios where we see strong demand and scaling our Essentials brands to unlock new markets, all while delivering strong returns for our owners.”

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Smith most recently served as chief development officer for the Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, where she led development strategy and execution across a broad portfolio of brands. Earlier in her career, Smith spent nearly 14 years with Hyatt, most recently as senior vice president of development and owner relations.