HVMG Highlights Growth of Elevate Renovations + Development

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) detailed the continued growth of Elevate Renovations + Development, its third-party project management and asset lifecycle services platform for hotel owners. Elevate recently completed the public-space renovation of Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection by Marriott, and is supporting five additional projects ranging from full renovations to targeted technical services.

“Elevate reflects the evolution of HVMG’s long-standing development and project management expertise into a dedicated, third-party services platform for owners beyond our portfolio,” said Robert Cole, founder, president, and chief executive officer of HVMG. “Elevate has overseen $80+ million in hotel renovations, including the renovation of the Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection by Marriott. Our active pipeline includes seven hotel projects, and we look forward to continuing this momentum as owners invest in upgrades. HVMG has provided development and project management services since the company’s founding more than 25 years ago, generating $500+ million in revenue.”

Key Elevate Projects

Key projects include:

Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection by Marriott: Public space renovation

Marriott in North Carolina: Ballroom, meeting rooms, boardrooms, and corridor renovations

Tribute hotel in Georgia: Full renovation of public spaces, guestrooms, exterior/grounds, roof, façade, and all MEP systems (fire/life safety)

Hyatt Studios/Unscripted in Tennessee: Adaptive reuse technical services (office-to-hotel), including master planning, area programming and operational support

DoubleTree by Hilton in Tennessee: Full PIP renovation: case goods/soft goods replacement in public areas (ballroom, meeting rooms, fitness), plus guestrooms and baths

Embassy Suites by Hilton in Minnesota: Full PIP renovation: case goods/soft goods replacement in public areas (meeting rooms, fitness), plus guestrooms and corridors

Case Study: Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection by Marriott

Ownership engaged Elevate midway through an ongoing renovation project during a key transition phase. To protect the budget, Elevate partnered with ownership to realign scope, schedule, and financial parameters to reflect market conditions and operational requirements. The renovation focused on updating the hotel’s food and beverage venues and outdoor leisure areas.

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The bar received custom millwork, stone bar tops and work surfaces, complete FF&E replacement, and refreshed interior finishes. An outdoor patio was added, complete with outdoor seating and dining furniture, decorative hardscape, and paving. Additionally, the hotel’s pool area was updated with new furniture and custom touches.

“The transformation reflects a strategic investment in high-impact public areas that strengthen both brand identity and revenue performance,” said Suzanne Saunders, chief elevation officer, Elevate. “We were able to work with ownership to get a complex project back on track and refine a vision that worked for everyone. We believe this collaborative approach sets us apart and benefits hotel owners who need experienced third-party management services to bring projects over the finish line.”