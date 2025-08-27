Industry NewsHVMG Announces Addition of Nine Hotels to Its Portfolio
Industry NewsManagement

HVMG Announces Addition of Nine Hotels to Its Portfolio

By LODGING Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced that the company has added nine new management agreements year-to-date, including one ground-up development, to its nationwide portfolio. 

“HVMG is on pace for an extremely successful 2025, especially given the current transaction environment.  We have expanded our footprint across the southeastern, western, and central United States with the addition of these hotels,” said Robert Cole, president and chief executive officer. “By the end of this year, we are expecting another six hotels transitioning into our portfolio as we grow with our existing partner relationships and form new ones.”

The new hotels are located throughout Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. Totaling 1,485 rooms, the hotels comprise a mixture of Marriott-, Hilton-, and IHG-branded and independent hotels.

“We take great pride in the fact that management transitions remain one of our strongest growth vehicles, which we believe is a direct reflection of our performance versus our competition,” said Mike Woodward, chief growth officer. “These agreements bring four new partners into the HVMG fold, and we continue to seek best-in-class ownership groups looking for experienced operators capable of improving their bottom line results, while increasing guest satisfaction.”

In addition to the new hotels, HVMG recently expanded its corporate leadership team, naming Jessica Myers as vice president of finance and accounting and Drew Slayton as vice president of business development. Earlier in 2025, the company also launched Elevate Renovations + Development, a third-party project manager and asset lifecycle services provider.

Previous article
This Week’s Comings & Goings
Next article
Beyond Reactive Measures: Leveraging Data and Technology for Predictive Pest Management
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

SL-PestControl_1
Operations

Beyond Reactive Measures: Leveraging Data and Technology for Predictive Pest Management

Eric Braun -
During summer 2025, hotel and lodging owners are undoubtedly focused on maximizing occupancy and guest satisfaction. Yet a sometimes-overlooked consequence of increased occupancy rates...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of Laura Trussel McKoy to chief creative officer. In this role, McKoy will continue to lead the...
Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown
Food and Beverage

Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown Completes Redesign

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, New York—Recreation at Moxy NYC Downtown debuted a new look following the completion of a redesign that combined vintage gaming elements with...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Industry News

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Begins Sale Process

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—The board of directors of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. announced that it is initiating a process for the sale of the company. The...
Conferences and Events

Hospitality America Hosts PEACH Con 2025

LODGING Staff -
GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Hospitality America’s PEACH Con 2025 brought together more than 50 hotel leaders, corporate partners, and industry experts to address the trends redefining...
real estate
Finance

Ashford Hospitality Trust Announces Two Sales

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. announced the completion of the sales of the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake in Houston, Texas, for $27 million and the Residence Inn Evansville...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
SL-PestControl_1
Operations

Beyond Reactive Measures: Leveraging Data and Technology for Predictive Pest Management

Eric Braun -
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -