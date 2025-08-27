HVMG Announces Addition of Nine Hotels to Its Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced that the company has added nine new management agreements year-to-date, including one ground-up development, to its nationwide portfolio.

“HVMG is on pace for an extremely successful 2025, especially given the current transaction environment. We have expanded our footprint across the southeastern, western, and central United States with the addition of these hotels,” said Robert Cole, president and chief executive officer. “By the end of this year, we are expecting another six hotels transitioning into our portfolio as we grow with our existing partner relationships and form new ones.”

The new hotels are located throughout Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. Totaling 1,485 rooms, the hotels comprise a mixture of Marriott-, Hilton-, and IHG-branded and independent hotels.

“We take great pride in the fact that management transitions remain one of our strongest growth vehicles, which we believe is a direct reflection of our performance versus our competition,” said Mike Woodward, chief growth officer. “These agreements bring four new partners into the HVMG fold, and we continue to seek best-in-class ownership groups looking for experienced operators capable of improving their bottom line results, while increasing guest satisfaction.”

In addition to the new hotels, HVMG recently expanded its corporate leadership team, naming Jessica Myers as vice president of finance and accounting and Drew Slayton as vice president of business development. Earlier in 2025, the company also launched Elevate Renovations + Development, a third-party project manager and asset lifecycle services provider.