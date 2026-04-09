Hutton Hotel Completes Redesign and Rebrand

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Hutton Hotel announced the completion of a $40 million, multi–year renovation. Led by New York-based interior design firm AvroKO, the renovation affected nearly every aspect of the property. The project refreshed the lobby, social areas, and guestrooms, and it added a spa and gym to the property.

Each component of the hotel has been updated, including modernized operating supplies and equipment and new staff uniforms. The rebrand came with a newly launched website and visual identity.

“This relaunch marks a significant moment for Hutton Hotel, elevating every element while honoring its identity as Music City’s defining landmark,” said Adam Flatto, chief executive officer of The Georgetown Company. “The hotel has always had a certain rhythm. Now, we’ve turned up the volume to provide guests with a true lifestyle experience when visiting an ever-evolving destination like Nashville.”

The hotel will complete its renewal with a 3,200 square-foot spa and fitness center, set to open in Spring 2026. The full-service facility will include private treatment rooms, a salon and barbershop, nail studio, a fitness center, and wellness offerings, such as a sauna, a salt room, cold plunge, and IV drips.

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Lobby

The refreshed lobby includes the debut of a lobby bar, Mimi’s, an all-day gathering place where morning coffee transitions to evening craft cocktails. Additionally, The Vinyl Listening Lounge has turntables and a handpicked record collection. The lobby also includes a collection of contemporary art by a range of artists, such as Cameron Welch, Alex Prager, Emil Lukas, Keith Boadwee, Marilyn Minter, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Octavio Abúndez, Tammy Rae Carland, Renee Phillips, and Alexa Guariglia.

Guestrooms

The hotel’s 246 guestrooms, consisting of fifty-one one-bedroom suites, two penthouses, and the signature Hutton Suite, have been updated as well, with custom furniture and lighting, bathroom tilework, wood flooring, and personally selected artwork, ephemera, and found objects.

The Hutton also offers two penthouse suites with balconies and the two-story Hutton Suite. At over 3,000 square feet, the suite consists of three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a full kitchen, a fireplace, a writing nook, and private entrances.

The Hutton Hotel provides a number of in-room amenities, such as mini bars and Dyson Supersonic hair dryers. Each room also has musical touchpoints, such as Marshall Action III Bluetooth speakers, Fender guitars, and record players with curated albums. Pet amenities include plush beds, locally sourced treats, bandanas, and leashes.

Food & Beverage

The property’s new flagship restaurant, Evelyn’s draws inspiration from classic menu offerings. Executive Chef Lucas Fleming, who joined in late 2025, has shaped the menu, which includes Bucatini with Lobster and Picante Tomato Butter, Prime NY Strip with Crispy Fries and Béarnaise, and Lamb Shank with Anson Mills Polenta, Pickled Squash Salad, and Lamb Jus.

Evelyn’s provides two private dining rooms, The Parlour and The Drawing Room, an outdoor terrace ideal for al fresco moments, and service throughout breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Meeting and Event Space

The upgraded meeting and event space includes over 20,000 square feet of flexible venues, such as boardrooms and a ballroom, all of which can hold events of up to 1,500 people. Customizable layouts and a dedicated events team are available as well.