Hutchinson Island Plaza Hotel & Suites Acquired by Innisfree Hotels

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Florida—Coastal hotel operator Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with RREAF Holdings, announces its acquisition of the Hutchinson Island Plaza Hotel & Suites, formerly known as the Sandhurst Hotel & Suites.

The 70-room boutique property includes waterfront suites, a private inlet beach, and direct access to inshore and offshore fishing. Located on the sandy shores of South Hutchinson Island where the dunes of Fort Pierce Inlet meet Tucker Cove, the hotel is just steps away from nearby businesses and attractions, including The US Navy Seal Museum and local wildlife observation centers.

“We are thrilled to add the Hutchinson Island property—now our Southernmost hotel—to Innisfree’s growing portfolio,” said the company’s CEO Ted Ent. “Thanks to its idyllic Florida beach charm and close proximity to recreational venues and oceanside excursions, the Hutchinson Island Plaza Hotel & Suites offers something for everyone.”

A short trip from several MLB Spring Training camps, the Hutchinson Island hotel is the perfect stay for families and friends hoping to scope out their favorite players. Business travelers can also enjoy free wireless internet access as well as a 24-hour business center and complimentary breakfast. For those guests who wish to indulge in a more leisurely trip, grab a few drinks from the gift shop and head out to the hotel’s private pier to see if the fish are biting.

“We’re excited to expand our long and successful partnership with Innisfree on this new hotel,” said Kip Sowden, the Chairman and CEO of Dallas based RREAF Holdings. “RREAF has a strong track record of success in identifying, buying, upgrading, and operating hotels in the region and we are looking forward to executing the improvements in this asset.”

The hotel’s dock has been refurbished and expanded to provide additional space for fishing. Guests are able to fish all day and night with underwater lights, which provide pristine, round-the-clock views of local manatees, snook and other marine life.

“Hutchinson Island truly offers the best of Florida’s Treasure Coast,” said Ent. “Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean on the east and the Indian River on the west, the island is a great place to fish, play golf, take in local wildlife, and enjoy nature preserves and parks.”