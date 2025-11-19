Hunter Hotel Advisors Reaches $1 Billion in 2025 Transactions

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in hotel sales in 2025. The firm’s performance highlights strong momentum despite a challenging lending environment and broader market uncertainty.

Just last month, Hunter announced closing more than $515 million in third-quarter transactions, including AC San Diego Downtown Gaslamp District, Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown University, Hyatt Place Athens Downtown, and Hyatt Place Albuquerque Uptown. The firm has now surpassed the billion-dollar mark as of mid-November, representing 76 total transactions, with an additional 47 closings totaling half a billion dollars anticipated before year-end, a majority of which are secured by non-refundable earnest deposits.

Although industrywide deal volume remains tempered, Hunter’s performance signals that qualified buyers are active and that capital continues to be deployed when opportunities align with strong performance fundamentals.

“Crossing the billion-dollar threshold shows that even in a selective market, good assets find good capital,” said Teague Hunter, president and chief executive officer of Hunter Hotel Advisors. “Investors are being smart and strategic, and the conversations today are more about strategy and positioning than price alone, which points to a stronger, more sustainable cycle ahead.”

Hunter’s team noted that 2025 deal activity has been characterized by focused single-asset sales, smaller portfolio transactions, and targeted value-add acquisitions, replacing the large-scale consolidation of prior cycles. The firm believes this intentional approach will contribute to a healthier and more sustainable transaction environment, where fundamentals and strategic execution drive long-term value.

“Our conversations with owners and investors are increasingly focused on timing and intent,” Hunter added. “Where can capital earn healthy returns without outsized risk? What markets offer upside as fundamentals recalibrate? Those are the questions shaping today’s decisions, and they’re the right questions for a more stable cycle ahead.”

With more than 150 assets currently being marketed nationwide, Hunter expects transaction activity to continue into early 2026.