Hunter Hotel Advisors Closes Over $515M in Q3 2025 Transactions

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced that the company closed more than $515 million in hotel sales during the third quarter of 2025. The firm completed 36 hotel transactions nationwide, averaging approximately $14.5 million per deal, and has already secured over $580 million under contract for the fourth quarter.

Key closings in the third quarter of 2025 included the AC San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, Hyatt Place Athens Downtown, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville Ponte Vedra Sawgrass, and Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown University.

According to Jatin Patel, senior vice president, momentum remained strong throughout the quarter as both institutional and private investors continued to pursue opportunities across the hospitality spectrum.

“Hunter achieved an exceptional third quarter, completing more than half a billion dollars in transactions nationwide,” Patel said. “With debt markets stabilizing and interest rates beginning to ease, we’re seeing capital flow back into the sector. This return of capital is fueling strong demand, particularly for luxury and upscale assets that continue to outperform in today’s market.”

Patel noted that activity is expected to remain elevated into the fourth quarter of 2025, buoyed by a combination of increased investor appetite and favorable financing options. Hunter’s leadership noted that the firm’s performance is indicative of broader optimism taking hold across the hotel investment environment.

“The momentum we saw in Q3 reflects not only strong deal activity, but also renewed confidence in the hospitality market,” said Teague Hunter, president and chief executive officer. “While investors remain more disciplined than in prior cycles, capital is gradually re-engaging, creating meaningful opportunities across markets and service lines.”