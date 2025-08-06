Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Two Marriott Hotels

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 78-key Residence Inn Jacksonville Airport and the 81-key Courtyard Jacksonville Airport Northeast. Northstar Hotels Management (Northstar) purchased the two Marriott-branded hotels from an institutional seller on July 22, 2025. Hunter’s Robert Taylor, executive vice president, and Sophia Pittaluga, senior vice president, executed the sale from Hunter’s Miami office.

“We’re proud to have completed the sale of this well-located portfolio near Jacksonville International Airport,” said Pittaluga. “The strong buyer interest reflects the strategic location and upside potential. With targeted PIP investments and hands-on ownership, the hotels offer compelling opportunities for both near-term performance and long-term value. We look forward to helping more sellers and operators grow across Florida and beyond.”

Both properties are located off I-95 and within six minutes of Jacksonville International Airport. Positioned in a major logistics corridor, the hotels benefit from strong corporate demand driven by nearby employers such as Swisher International, Coach Distribution, and Glassfloss Industries. The nearby UF Health North medical campus and Imeson Park—home to a future $100 million Holon autonomous vehicle assembly facility—further drive demand. Leisure travel is also supported by nearby attractions such as Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

“We are thrilled to take over and fully renovate these two properties, as well as embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Kaiz Premji of Northstar. “Hunter Hotel Advisors provided a transparent, seamless, and efficient transaction process for these two properties,” added Eshaan Premji of Northstar. “Their professionalism and clarity made the experience straightforward and stress-free. We look forward to the opportunity to work with them again on future acquisitions.”

Totaling 159 keys, the two properties offer fitness centers, outdoor pools, and meeting space.