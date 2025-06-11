Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hyatt Place Nashville

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs. INNIN Hotel Partners, LLC purchased the property from an institutional seller on June 4, with plans to convert the property to a Hyatt Select. Hunter’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Located off I-65 in the heart of Cool Springs, Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs offers direct access to major corporate hubs including Nissan North America, Microsoft Corporate Office and Highwoods Office Park. Adjacent to the hotel, the CoolSprings Galleria draws retail traffic with 150 stores and nine anchor tenants. The property is a short drive from Downtown Nashville, home to Nashville Yards, River North and Music Row. The region is supported by convention and festival activities serving as the host to Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, CMA Music Fest and Saint Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville.



The hotel offers a selection of 126 guestrooms, each equipped with media and work centers to accommodate both the business and leisure traveler. Guests are offered a range of amenities including an on-site fitness center, business center and outdoor pool.

“We’re excited to reposition the property as a Hyatt Select,” said Shivam Patel, managing principle of INNIN Hotel Partners, LLC. “The brand aligns well with the market, and we believe it will drive long-term value. Big thanks to the Hunter team for always delivering as promised.”