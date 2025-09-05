Real EstateAcquisitionsHunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown
Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown

By LODGING Staff
Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown
ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 126-key Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown, New Mexico. An institutional seller sold the property to Sun Capital Hotels on August 19, 2025. Hunter’s Brian Embree, vice president in the firm’s Los Angeles office, facilitated the transaction.

“This hotel marks our seventh property in Albuquerque and twelfth overall in our portfolio,” said Deepesh Kholwadwala, president and chief executive officer of Sun Capital Hotels. “It’s a great asset right in our front yard, in a high barrier-to-entry submarket. My father started out in Albuquerque in 1981 with a small 23-room motel, so this acquisition carries personal meaning as well. Sun Capital Hotels has seven additional hotels in its pipeline and continues to grow through both new builds and acquisitions.”

Located in Albuquerque’s Uptown district, the six-story Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown offers proximity to ABQ Uptown and Coronado Center, together offering more than 1.4 million square feet of retail and entertainment. Nearby venues such as EXPO New Mexico, Tingley Coliseum and the University of New Mexico further drive year-round demand.

“The Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown is a top-performing hotel in one of Albuquerque’s most vibrant districts,” Embree said. “The property is positioned to capture strong demand from retail, entertainment, university and convention activity, as well as Albuquerque’s thriving film industry.”

The Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown provides 1,127 square feet of meeting space, a business center, and a 24-hour fitness center, along with an outdoor pool and dining options including the Breakfast Bar and The Placery lobby bar.

