ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 91-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus in Columbus, Georgia. The property was sold by Satori Collective to RAM Hotels in a transaction led by Mayank Patel, senior vice president, and Kami Burnette, senior vice president, at Hunter Hotel Advisors.

Built in 2008, the four-story, all-suite hotel offers extended-stay accommodations, with full kitchens and dedicated zones for working, relaxing, eating and sleeping. The property provides multiple amenities, including complimentary breakfast, 943 square feet of meeting space, a business center, an outdoor pool and a 24/7 fitness center, in addition to close access to a wide variety of dining options.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to expand our presence here in Columbus, the community where RAM Hotels was founded and where our home office still operates today,” said Rinkesh Patel, president at RAM Hotels. “With several hotels already in the market, the Homewood Suites is a natural and strategic addition to our portfolio. We look forward to investing in the property, supporting our team members, and thoughtfully enhancing the guest experience. Our sincere thanks to Hunter Hotel Advisors for their partnership and professionalism throughout this transaction.”

Positioned with direct access to US-80 and I-185, the Homewood Suites is located in close proximity to major corporate and institutional drivers, including the 65,000-square-foot TSYS North Data Center, Columbus Metropolitan Airport, Aflac Headquarters and the 180,000-square-foot Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center.

“Homewood Suites Columbus is extremely well-positioned to capture demand from Columbus’ broad base of economic and institutional drivers, and we’re seeing that reflected in its strong RevPAR performance within its competitive set,” said Mayank Patel, senior vice president at Hunter Hotel Advisors.

“With no new hotel supply planned within a 10-mile radius and continued investment across key industries, future ownership will be able to capitalize on a stable market backdrop while implementing a refreshed management strategy to enhance efficiency and unlock operational upside,” added Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Hotel Advisors.