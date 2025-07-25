Finance & DevelopmentHunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hilton Garden Inn Springfield

By LODGING Staff
Hilton Garden Inn Springfield
Photo Credit: Hilton Garden Inn Springfield

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the successful sale of the 117-key Hilton Garden Inn Springfield. Witness Investment purchased the property from Schulte Hospitality Group on July 11, 2025. Hunter’s Spencer Davidson, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

The property sits near the intersection of Interstates 72 and 55 in Illinois’ capital city, offering access to destinations such as the University of Illinois Springfield, Capital City Shopping Center, and Scheels Sports Park. Hilton Garden Inn Springfield serves travelers visiting Springfield’s landmarks, including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Lincoln’s home, and the Illinois State Capitol. Major manufacturers such as BUNN-O-Matic, Standard Aero, and Richardson Manufacturing support the regional economy.

“We are excited to add the Hilton Garden Inn Springfield to our growing portfolio,” said Gurtej Medi, managing partner of Witness Investment. “The hotel’s proximity to Springfield’s major demand drivers—government, healthcare, and the new Scheels Sports Park—aligns well with our investment strategy of targeting high-potential assets in resilient Midwest markets. We look forward to building on the property’s performance and continuing to deliver value to our guests, partners, and the local community.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Springfield offers an on-site fitness center, indoor pool, and a full-service restaurant, The Garden Grille & Bar, serving cooked-to-order breakfast and dinner.

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

