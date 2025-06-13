ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Dallas-Irving-Las Colinas. A Louisiana-based developer purchased the property from a New York-based real estate firm on June 10. Hunter’s Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Located in the Las Colinas development in Irving, the Hampton Inn by Hilton Dallas-Irving-Las Colinas sits in the “Headquarters of Headquarters”—home to nine Fortune 500 companies, including McKesson, Caterpillar and Pioneer Natural Resources. The location provides access to destinations like the Toyota Music Factory and the Irving Convention Center, with Dallas just minutes away. The region also has major employers like Amazon, American Airlines and AT&T.

The 135-key hotel offers a mix of single and double guestrooms, designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers. The property provides a range of amenities including a fitness center, outdoor pool and complimentary breakfast served daily.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to execute another transaction on behalf of ownership,” said Burnette. “Given the headwinds in the market, we ran a great process without any issues with execution.”