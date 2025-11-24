AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Best Western Bryan College Station, a 100-room, five-story hotel in Bryan, Texas. The property was sold by a California investment group to an individual investor in a transaction led by Kami Burnette, senior vice president from Hunter’s Austin office.

Built in 2009, the Best Western Premier Bryan is a select-service hotel offering 4,000 square feet of meeting space, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and a business center. Situated off Highway 6, the property provides easy access to Texas A&M University, Post Oak Mall, the Physicians Centre Hospital, and the Brazos County Expo Complex. It is also located near Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus and the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC), a hub attracting military, academic, and private-sector visitors.

“The buyer plans to rebrand to a premium flag and reposition within the comp set to increase the hotel’s penetration,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Hotel Advisors. “Bryan–College Station’s balanced mix of university and leisure demand creates a solid foundation for long-term growth and value.”

With Texas A&M University, a thriving sports tourism scene, and a growing slate of events at venues like Legends Event Center, the Bryan–College Station market continues to deliver strong seasonal hotel performance.

Advertisement

With strong university demand and no active hotel construction, Bryan–College Station continues to attract investors seeking quality assets in secondary regional markets