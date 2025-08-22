ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 120-key Home2 Suites by Hilton Wayne. Affiliates of DC Hospitality Group LLC sold the property to Spark GHC for an undisclosed amount on July 29, 2025. Hunter’s David Perrin and Spencer Davidson, senior vice presidents, facilitated the transaction.

Located less than 20 miles outside of Manhattan, the Home2 Suites by Hilton Wayne is situated within a commercial corridor surrounded by Driscoll Foods, FedEx Group, and Advanced Biotech, as well as several retail and entertainment outlets, including Willowbrook Mall and MetLife Stadium. Wayne’s workforce of more than 25,000 plays a significant role in the local economy, with major employers including St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital, the Passaic County Administration, and International Specialty Products driving regional job growth. William Paterson University also brings a steady stream of visitors to the hotel throughout the year.

“The Home2 Suites by Hilton Wayne represents exactly the kind of high-quality, strategically located asset we target,” said Amit Patel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Spark GHC. “Its proximity to major corporate demand generators, higher learning institutions, and top retail and entertainment venues positions it for strong, resilient performance. This marks our second transaction with Hunter Hotel Advisors, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the process and partnership. We look forward to building on the hotel’s recent success and continuing to deliver exceptional guest experiences in the Great New York City community.”

The 2020-built Home2 Suites by Hilton Wayne offers an on-site fitness center, a business center, and an indoor pool.