Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of EVEN Hotel Norwalk

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 129-room EVEN Hotel Norwalk in Norwalk, Connecticut. 6R Capital Group sold the hotel to V2 Capital Management on Sept. 15. Hunter’s Spencer Davidson, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

The EVEN Hotel Norwalk is adjacent to Merritt 7 Corporate Park. The hotel is within minutes of Booking Holdings, FactSet Research Headquarters, Datto, and other multinational corporations headquartered in Norwalk, as well as Norwalk Hospital and the Maritime Aquarium. The property offers 746 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, and The EVEN Kitchen & Bar, a full-service restaurant.

“We originally acquired the property as part of a broader portfolio,” said Shai Shamir, co-founder and managing partner of 6R Capital Group. “Over the past two years, we completed an extensive PIP and refreshed the hotel to align with the new design standards. This successful transaction reflects our strategy of identifying opportunities, creating value through repositioning, and ultimately delivering strong results for our partners.”

“It was a pleasure to work with V2 Capital Management and Hunter,” added Elaine Feng, vice president of acquisition and asset management of 6R Capital Group. “We are confident that the buyer will continue to build on this momentum and further strengthen the EVEN brand in this market.”

“This transaction marks another successful closing in Connecticut and reinforces our track record in the Northeast,” said Davidson. “This well-located property sits in a high barrier-to-entry market, offering long-term growth potential. With future capex due, ownership is positioned to unlock meaningful value through enhancements that will elevate the asset’s competitive position and ensure its continued success in a highly sought-after region.”