ATLANTA, GEORGIA—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the 195-key Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown University. Local hotel owner, The 9 Group, purchased the property from a private seller for an undisclosed amount on August 1, 2025. Hunter’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction from the firm’s Chattanooga office.

Located in Downtown Knoxville, the hotel is directly across from the Tennessee Valley Authority headquarters and steps from Market Square, a popular pedestrian district filled with restaurants, bars, and local shops. The property is within walking distance of key entertainment venues such as the Tennessee Theater, World’s Fair Park, and the Bijou Theater, as well as the University of Tennessee.

The Crowne Plaza offers over 15,000 square feet of meeting space. Additional amenities include Mahogany’s, a full-service restaurant, along with an indoor pool, fitness center, and a business center.