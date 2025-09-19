Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Courtyard Memphis Collierville

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale and financing of the 131-room Courtyard Memphis Collierville in Collierville, Tennessee. Southern Hospitality LLC sold the 2023-renovated hotel to a Texas-based investor on September 12, 2025. Hunter’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction, with Adeel Amin, senior vice president of capital markets, securing an $8.7 million bridge loan on behalf of the buyer.

The Courtyard Memphis Collierville is in Carriage Crossing, a retail center with more than 65 national retailers, local shops, and dining options. The hotel is a five-minute drive from the FedEx World Technology Center, and it is situated seven minutes from the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The property is also within 20 miles of Memphis, home to FedEx Global Headquarters, AutoZone Corporate Headquarters, Graceland, Beale Street, the Memphis Zoo, and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

“This hotel checks a lot of boxes for investors, with a recent renovation and a location that pulls demand from both business and leisure,” Osborne said. “That strong positioning, combined with Hunter’s ability to advise on every step of the process, made this a smooth and successful transaction.”

The four-story hotel includes 1,624 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and The Bistro, a full-service restaurant.