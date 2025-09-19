Finance & DevelopmentFinanceHunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Courtyard Memphis Collierville
Finance & DevelopmentFinanceReal Estate

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of Courtyard Memphis Collierville

By LODGING Staff
Courtyard Memphis Collierville
Photo Credit: Courtyard Memphis Collierville

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale and financing of the 131-room Courtyard Memphis Collierville in Collierville, Tennessee. Southern Hospitality LLC sold the 2023-renovated hotel to a Texas-based investor on September 12, 2025. Hunter’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction, with Adeel Amin, senior vice president of capital markets, securing an $8.7 million bridge loan on behalf of the buyer.

The Courtyard Memphis Collierville is in Carriage Crossing, a retail center with more than 65 national retailers, local shops, and dining options. The hotel is a five-minute drive from the FedEx World Technology Center, and it is situated seven minutes from the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The property is also within 20 miles of Memphis, home to FedEx Global Headquarters, AutoZone Corporate Headquarters, Graceland, Beale Street, the Memphis Zoo, and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

“This hotel checks a lot of boxes for investors, with a recent renovation and a location that pulls demand from both business and leisure,” Osborne said. “That strong positioning, combined with Hunter’s ability to advise on every step of the process, made this a smooth and successful transaction.”

The four-story hotel includes 1,624 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, a fitness center, and The Bistro, a full-service restaurant.

Previous article
CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Finance

CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry showed mixed year-over-year performance results, according to August 2025 data from CoStar. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJuly 2025Percentage change from August 2024Occupancy: 66.1 percent (down...
Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana—Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has opened its doors in downtown West Yellowstone. The property is located within minutes of the...
Guest Experience

Successful Spas: Best Practices to Meet Guest Expectations and Drive Revenue

George Seli -
An amenity that has its roots in luxury properties, the spa today is also seen in upscale and upper midscale hotels in both resort...
Ayesha Molino
Comings & Goings

MGM Resorts International Appoints Ayesha Molino as Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -
LAS VEGAS, Nevada—MGM Resorts International announced the appointments of Ayesha Molino as chief operating officer and Gary Fritz as chief commercial officer and president...
Hotel Theodore
Industry News

Azul Hospitality Group Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of two properties in downtown Seattle: the Hotel Theodore and the Mayflower Park...
Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill
Design

Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
Washington, D.C.—Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill announced the completion of its full-hotel renovation. Ahead of its 50th anniversary next year, the property updated...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Finance

CoStar Reports Mixed U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Results in August

LODGING Staff -
Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Development

Starlite Yellowstone, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens

LODGING Staff -