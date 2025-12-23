Hunter Hotel Advisors Announces Sale of the Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Miami Doral Area

MIAMI, Florida—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Miami Doral Area, a 216-room hotel portfolio. The portfolio was sold by an institutional partnership to CN Hotels in a transaction led by Sophia Pittaluga, senior vice president, and Robert Taylor, executive vice president, at Hunter Hotel Advisors.

The 120-room Holiday Inn and the 96-room Staybridge Suites are positioned directly adjacent to each other. Together, the IHG-branded hotels offer a room mix and shared amenities, including an outdoor pool, fitness centers, business centers, and a combined 1,500 square feet of meeting space. The Holiday Inn includes Bistro 87, serving full hot breakfast, dinner, and cocktails, as well as the Changes Bar & Grill, while Staybridge Suites provides complimentary breakfast and weekly social hours for guests.

“This transaction marks CN Hotels’ fifth acquisition in 2025 and our first acquisition brokered by Hunter Hotel Advisors,” said Mitul Patel, partner, CN Hotels. “We’re excited to expand our South Florida footprint and continue to grow the CN Hotels acquisition platform through strategic investments.”

Situated in Doral, the hotels benefit from a number of demand generators. The surrounding market is home to U.S. Southern Command, Trump National Doral, Downtown Doral, CityPlace Doral, Miami International Airport, and an expanding medical district driven by new UHealth and Jackson West facilities.

Advertisement

“We’re proud to have represented our institutional client in this successful, competitive sale process,” said Sophia Pittaluga, senior vice president, Hunter Hotel Advisors. “CN Hotels is well-positioned to unlock meaningful value through the planned renovation, which will elevate the assets’ market positioning and support the continued expansion of their growing acquisition platform.”