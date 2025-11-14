Hunter Hotel Advisors Announces Sale of Courtyard Amarillo Downtown

AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the off-market sale of the 107-key Courtyard Amarillo Downtown. An affiliate of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc., sold the hotel to an affiliate of Amarillo-based KAMP Hotels on October 20, 2025. Hunter’s Mason McDavid, vice president, and Kami Burnette, senior vice president, in the firm’s Texas office, facilitated the transaction, while Adeel Amin, senior vice president of capital markets, secured financing for the buyer.

“Another successful execution of Hunter’s collaborative investment sales and capital markets teams, this transaction reflects the firm’s ability to deliver creative and strategic outcomes for clients,” said Amin. “The loan’s successful execution at a tight debt yield underscores the value of local market insight, and the sponsor’s documented track record and deep conviction in the emerging market’s growth trajectory were critical factors in securing financing terms.”

Situated in downtown Amarillo, the 107-key Courtyard Amarillo Downtown provides access to the city’s leading corporate, medical, and leisure demand generators. The hotel is within walking distance of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, and Hodgetown Stadium, and minutes from Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University, and Baptist St. Anthony’s Health System. The property also offers proximity to the Tri-State Fairgrounds, Palo Duro Canyon State Park, the Amarillo Museum of Art, and the city’s Route 66 district.

“We are proud to have facilitated this off-market transaction on behalf of our Texas-based institutional client, and equally excited for the buyer as they expand their North Texas portfolio with the addition of their first Marriott-branded hotel,” said McDavid. “Amarillo remains a highly sought-after secondary market in Texas, benefiting from its role as the regional healthcare hub of North Texas, along with strong agriculture, manufacturing, and leisure demand. The new owners are well-positioned to capitalize on these growing industries.”

The Courtyard Amarillo Downtown, originally built in 1928 and converted to a hotel in 2010, includes a business area, a fitness center, and The Bistro, which serves breakfast and dinner.