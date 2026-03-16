The hospitality industry is converging in Atlanta for the 37th annual Hunter Conference, which is being held at the Signia by Hilton Atlanta—the event’s new home—from March 16–18. The event draws more than 2,300 professionals every year and offers presentations and opportunities to both network and create new business partnerships. This year’s conference marks a continuation of founder Bob Hunter’s initial vision: providing a welcoming environment for various members of the industry—specifically, those involved in the financing, development, and management of hotels—to learn, connect, and do business.

The conference, created in partnership with the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality Administration at Georgia State University, has continued to evolve since its debut in Atlanta in 1989, but the mission to cultivate professional relationships and spark the development of deals remains the same.

“The Hunter Conference has always been about what happens when the right people are in the same room—the conversations, the partnerships, the deals that shape this industry’s future,” Conference Chairman Lee Hunter told LODGING. “In 2026, we’ve built something worthy of those moments. A new venue, a new era, and an experience designed to maximize every connection. Thirty-seven years in, we’re more energized than ever.”

In addition to serving as a hub for networking and deal-making, the Hunter Conference will deliver a diverse lineup of educational sessions, such as “Inside the Business of the FIFA World Cup,” which will highlight the impact of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on hoteliers. Additionally, 12 Focus Sessions will be spread across five tracks—Brands, Deals, Operations, Ownership, and Finance—and, as the name suggests, the content will be streamlined into shorter time windows so attendees can easily fit them into their full agendas.

Schedule Updates

This year’s Hunter Conference has also expanded its schedule to include late-night activities, such as Late Night events by Wyndham and Hilton, as well as an early Networking Breakfast that enables attendees to kickstart the last day of the event with yet another opportunity to meet and build relationships. Another new addition is The Hub, an interactive space that combines focus sessions, networking, and food & beverage into a dynamic ground for mingling with the wide range of attendees.

The conference will also bring in a number of special guests, including Tony Ressler, co-founder, executive chairman, and director of Ares Management Corporation and principal owner and governor of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, who will headline the 2026 Bharat Shah Leadership Speaker Series through a discussion with Noble Investment Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mit Shah. The schedule will also include Hilton President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Nassetta, who will detail the company’s growth and share his thoughts on the industry; the Wall Street Talks panel, featuring investors analyzing the market and sharing insights; and the Main Street Talks session, which will include hotel owners offering lessons they have learned and strategies for success.

Furthermore, the AAHOA Leadership Forum will discuss strategies and perspectives for independent and boutique hoteliers, while AHLA President and CEO Rosanna Maietta will discuss how federal and state policies are affecting the hotel industry in “Our Government. Our Business.” While plenty of the programming focuses on the current state of the industry, the “Future C-Suite: The Next Generation of Hospitality Leadership” session highlights how executives on the rise are shaping the future.

Award Reception

In addition to the informational sessions, the event will honor Glade Knight, founder and executive chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., with the Hunter Conference Award for Excellence and Inspiration, which recognizes industry leaders who have made a lasting impact, demonstrated leadership, and a commitment to education and service through their careers. Knight, who has been in the business for more than 25 years, is also the founding chairman of Southern Virginia University and a founding member of Brigham Young University’s Entrepreneurial Department within the Graduate School of Business Management.

With a new home venue and updated programming, the 37th annual Hunter Conference aims to deliver an event full of renewed energy and opportunities. While the conference is evolving to meet the needs of today’s hoteliers, its core focus of networking and educating remains the same. “Everything about this year’s conference was built with intention—from The HUB to the Focus Sessions to the late-night experiences,” said Conference Director Sarah Moss. “We wanted attendees to feel it the moment they walk in: this is a new Hunter. Because when you bring the best of this industry together and give them the right environment, the possibilities are limitless.”