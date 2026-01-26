Hunter Closes Over $1.8 Billion in Hotel Transactions in 2025

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced a strong close to 2025, reporting more than $1.8 billion in transaction volume across 136 hotels.

Despite inconsistent lending conditions, Hunter sustained transaction momentum by bridging institutional capital with owner-operator priorities and matching assets with qualified buyers. By mid-November, the firm surpassed $1 billion in closed transaction volume, including $550 million in fourth-quarter closings and $300 million in capital markets placements across both short- and long-term structures.

“Election-related uncertainty pushed many transactions to the sidelines in late 2024 and into the first half of 2025,” said Teague Hunter, president and chief executive officer. “As that uncertainty cleared, pricing and capital became better aligned, driving a strong fourth quarter and carrying momentum into early 2026.”

Transaction Activity Across Markets and Asset Types

In 2025, Hunter completed transactions across primary, secondary, and tertiary markets nationwide, including lifestyle, upscale, select-service, and extended-stay hotels. Activity ranged from single-asset dispositions to portfolio transactions.

Notable transactions include the AC San Diego Downtown Gaslamp Quarter, Hyatt Place Athens Downtown, Home2 Suites in Wayne, New Jersey, Aloft Hotels in Plano and Frisco, Texas, and an institutional sell-down partnership within the economy extended-stay segment.

Capital Availability in a Selective Market

Although overall transaction volume remained below peak levels, Hunter identified improving capital availability as debt markets stayed highly liquid across conventional banks, bridge lenders, and institutional capital providers. As lending conditions improved and spreads tightened, capital flowed toward well-positioned, branded assets with stable cash flow profiles. Buyer interest was most concentrated within lifestyle, premium select-service, and extended-stay segments.

“Capital never truly left the market, but it became more selective,” said Hunter. “As financing conditions improved, lenders and buyers increasingly focused on well-branded assets with stable cash flow, particularly in segments where underwriting assumptions were well supported, and capital structures were executable.”

Momentum into 2026

Hunter attributed its 2025 performance to an advisory approach that balanced institutional requirements with owner-operator priorities, helping clients navigate not only when to transact, but how to position assets in a market where capital has become increasingly selective.

“In this environment, execution extends well beyond marketing,” Hunter added. “Our role is to help owners align pricing, timing, and strategy so transactions make sense for both Wall Street and Main Street.”

Hunter closed 2025 with renewed momentum and an expanding pipeline of active listings. The firm expects transaction activity to remain steady throughout 2026.

“We’re entering 2026 from a position of strength,” said Hunter. “Our pipeline of listings is robust, and our team has the depth, experience, and market knowledge to deliver for our clients.”