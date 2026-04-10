AAHOACON26, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, featured several educational sessions that highlighted various topics for hotel owners. From AI and revenue management to leadership and franchise relationships, the programming covered many aspects of the hospitality industry. On April 9, the “Let’s Make a Deal: Inside Today’s Hotel Transactions” session detailed current conditions in the hotel transaction market and provided advice for prospective buyers. A group of leaders from Hunter Advisors participated in the panel: President and Chief Executive Officer Teague Hunter; Adeel Amin, senior vice president of Hunter’s capital markets team; Vice President Mason McDavid; Vice President Riana Stadlen; and Vice President Chase Perry.

Market Conditions

In detailing the current state of the market, Hunter emphasized that it’s a “great time” to buy. While he noted that it’s difficult to operate right now, he stated that the industry was starting to see some “light at the end of the tunnel.” Hunter pointed to some help from interest rates and said that plenty of capital was available. He also explained how those involved in Wall Street have become “tired” of their assets, and they are selling many of their properties. Hunter encouraged owners and operators to take advantage of that dynamic.

Perry echoed Hunter’s view that the momentum is evident, as he said that the firm has been “really busy” this year. With institutional clients seeing the market and the value of their hotels right now, he said, there have been more “meetings of the mind” from the buyer pool, which has led to more accepted offers and more closed deals. From the seller’s perspective, he reiterated the viewpoint that operating hotels is “hard,” and many of these owners want to get out. “When you do this at scale and you have hundreds of properties where you have expenses blowing out, amenity groups, and renovations, it gets very difficult,” Perry said. “It’s driving a cruise ship. It’s very hard to steer. It’s very hard to run a property. So that’s what we’re seeing.” Meanwhile, he underscored how local owners and operators have a competitive advantage because they understand the market, and they’re aware of current demand drivers. Furthermore, they also know what construction projects may be coming and bolstering the hotel’s positioning in the future.

The panel collectively concurred that it’s a great time to buy and there are reasons for optimism. Amin contrasted how he previously had difficulty contacting banks with their responsiveness now that the market has bounced back. “This is the time to be in the market, to find a deal. It’s out there. Everything’s kind of turning around. I used to call banks and nobody would want to take my call because I’m financing a hotel. Today, I’ve actually got people who return my phone calls. So, people are actually looking for deals in hotels.”

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Advice

Perry reinforced that operators have an advantage, especially in their local markets. He encouraged them to “stick with what [they] know” and invest locally. In a broader sense, he said that it was an opportune time to invest in real estate overall, given the state of the market. He also made it clear that it was important to have a business plan and remain committed to it.

Stadlen advised prospective buyers to get in front of sellers, as she said it was clear that they’re at least interested in having a conversation. She also warned that there’s no way to know how sellers will react until they see the numbers for a potential transaction. “Sometimes, they don’t even know how they’re going to react until they see real data in front of them. That’s when things happen. Track every deal that’s interesting to you. So, hang around … there is at least a conversation that they want to engage in.”

Echoing Perry’s suggestion for owners to stick with what they know, McDavid stated that it was important to trust in the asset class of hospitality itself. He also brought up the possibility of switching to a brand that an owner has a good relationship with. McDavid pitched the possibility of boosting the food & beverage aspect of the business as well. “If you’re good at F&B, maybe you can dip your toe into the full-service world and run an awesome bar and restaurant at your hotel,” he said. “That can give you some real value. So, trust yourself. Trust in hospitality.”

Like Perry, Teague advised owners to “know who you are and what you do.” He stated that developers should develop and operators should operate. Geographically, he cautioned against going far from the proverbial backyard. Instead, he encouraged owners to stay close to home. Don’t try to go across the country and don’t try to be something that you’re not,” he warned. “That does not work out well.” Teague emphasized that opportunities are available, despite the difficult conditions that have impacted the industry in recent years. “For three years, five years, it’s been tough. So, there’s not tons of capital, but there is more capital. Find what you want, find where the opportunity comes available that hits that bullseye for you. Go get aggressive and buy it. I think we’re coming on an upswing. I really do. There’s going to be a lot on the market.”