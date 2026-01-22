Hunter Advisors Highlights 2025 Transaction Activity

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced a strong year of transaction activity in 2025, driven in large part by a corporate sell-down partnership involving economy extended-stay hotels, which represented a meaningful share of the firm’s overall deal volume across a mix of hotel transactions nationwide.

In 2025, Hunter Advisors closed $367.8 million in economy extended-stay hotel transactions across 51 hotels, representing a significant share of the firm’s activity, which primarily included select multi-asset and portfolio hotel transactions. With 10 properties under contract representing approximately $78 million in volume expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, Hunter Advisors is positioned to build on this momentum and anticipates another year of robust transactional activity.

The firm’s economy extended-stay platform is led by David Perrin and Chase Perry, connecting buyers and institutional sellers across ownership profiles and deal sizes, from single assets to portfolios.

“Economy extended-stay hotels continue to anchor hotel transaction activity across the country,” said Teague Hunter, president and chief executive officer of Hunter Advisors. “These assets do not always trade purely on current performance and fundamentals alone, but rather on their unique story and future potential. That dynamic rewards experience, relationships, and disciplined execution.”

Consistent Demand

Throughout 2025, Hunter Advisors saw sustained investor interest in economy extended-stay properties driven by durable cash flow, and reliable demand drivers, even as broader lending conditions remained selective.

“These assets are generally held by ownership groups that place a premium on certainty and execution,” said David Perrin, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors. “Our role is to help owners make strategic decisions around timing and buyer selection while maximizing value in a clear, efficient transaction.”

Extended-stay properties continued to attract a wide buyer pool seeking stability and long-term performance.

“Extended-stay remains the most consistent performing segment in the market, further cementing it as one of the most sought-after asset classes,” said Chase Perry, vice president at Hunter Advisors. “We continue to see strong demand from established regional operators, as well as new platforms created around the segment, and Hunter’s ability to execute in high volume across markets continues to be a significant advantage.”