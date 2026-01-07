Hunter Advisors Debuts Strategic Rebranding

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced the launch of a strategic rebranding reflecting the firm’s growth and long-term vision for the future of hotel investment advisory.

The rebrand—in development since 2024—introduces a refreshed visual identity, a simplified name transition from Hunter Hotel Advisors to Hunter Advisors, and a unified brand system across both Hunter Advisors and the Hunter Conference. It also includes the launch of new websites, HunterAdvisors.co and HunterConference.co.

Leadership emphasized that the rebrand is not about changing who Hunter is, but about clarifying and elevating it.

“This evolution is about who we are, who we’ve always been, and where we’re going,” said Teague Hunter, president and chief executive officer. “We’re becoming more of who we already are—visually, strategically, and culturally—while staying grounded in the family values that built the firm.”

“Hunter has always been a relationship-driven, family-built business,” said Lee Hunter, chief operating officer and chairman of the Hunter Conference. “As the firm has grown nationally, it is important that our brand fully reflects both our scale and our roots. This evolution brings everything together under one clear identity while staying true to what has always set Hunter apart.”

Unified Identity Across Advisory and Conference

The rebrand intentionally aligns Hunter’s advisory platform and conference more closely, reinforcing Hunter’s mission to connect hotel owners and investors.

“This process focused on ensuring that every touchpoint, from advisory work to the conference experience, reflects how we show up for our clients and each other every day,” said Sarah Moss, chief of staff. “The new brand gives us a stronger platform to support our people, our partners, and our long-term growth.”

“This is about carrying our legacy forward responsibly,” Teague Hunter added. “Honoring where we came from while positioning Hunter for the next generation of owners, investors, and leaders.”