AUSTIN, Texas—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale of Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Arboretum and Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Near the Galleria, two all-suites hotels in Texas. The transaction was brokered by Kami Burnette, senior vice president, and Mason McDavid, vice president, on behalf of the seller, Ashford Hospitality Trust. The buyer is an individual investor based in Texas, and the hotels were acquired as part of a single transaction.

“The transaction reflects the continued trend of regional investors recognizing the value of acquiring institutional-quality hotels with clear upside for operational efficiencies and opportunities to enhance value post renovation,” said Kami Burnette, senior vice president at Hunter Advisors.

Property Details

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Austin Arboretum is a 150-suite, six-story hotel constructed in 1998 and located just off the MoPac Expressway. The property provides access to major demand drivers for business, research, and leisure, including The Domain, the J.J. Pickle Research Campus, Q2 Stadium, and the Domain. The hotel includes approximately 2,030 square feet of meeting space, an on-site restaurant and bar, an indoor pool, and a fitness center. The all-suites layout offers accommodations with separate living and sleeping areas designed to serve both corporate and leisure travelers.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Near The Galleria is a 150-suite, six-story hotel built in 1998 and located in Houston’s Uptown district, adjacent to The Galleria. The hotel benefits from proximity to major corporate offices, universities, cultural attractions, and Downtown Houston. Amenities include approximately 1,747 square feet of meeting space, an on-site restaurant, an indoor pool, a fitness center, an open-air atrium, and all-suite accommodations.

“Executing this as a single transaction required a coordinated process and targeted approach to buyer selection,” said Mason McDavid, vice president at Hunter Advisors. “By marketing the portfolio as individual sales with the option to purchase together, we were able to create scale for the buyer while maximizing execution certainty for the seller across two major Texas markets.”