ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Advisors (Hunter) announced the sale of the Staybridge Suites Louisville–East, a 94-room extended-stay hotel located in Louisville, Kentucky. The property was sold by a private investment firm to Evergreen Hospitality in a transaction brokered by David Perrin and Tim Osborne, Senior Vice Presidents at Hunter Advisors.

“We are grateful to have added another extended-stay hotel to our portfolio,” said a representative at Evergreen Hospitality. “We would like to thank all parties involved and are pleased to have completed a smooth and timely transaction. In particular, we commend David and Tim for their insight and professionalism in guiding the transaction from beginning to close.”

Positioned off Interstate 64, the Staybridge Suites Louisville–East is situated within a corporate and industrial corridor, supported by nearby employers including the Papa Johns Quality Control Center and GE Appliance Park, with access to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

“Extended-stay remains a lodging segment that continues to attract investor interest,” said Hunter’s David Perrin. “The property’s combination of solid location, stable demand drivers, and defined operational upside reflects the broader appeal of this asset class.

Advertisement

“The buyer plans to execute a comprehensive renovation of the property to the latest Staybridge standards to increase market share,” added Hunter’s Tim Osborne.

The three-story hotel provides suites equipped with full kitchens and offers amenities designed for extended-stay guests, including complimentary breakfast, a 240-square-foot meeting room, outdoor pool, fitness center, business center, and on-site laundry facilities.